Bái Tử Long Bay emerges as Southeast Asia’s hidden gem

QUẢNG NINH — Often overshadowed by its famous neighbour Hạ Long Bay, Bái Tử Long Bay is now making waves as one of Southeast Asia’s seven wonders for 2026, according to Condé Nast Traveller, offering travellers a quieter escape without sacrificing natural beauty.

Renowned for its pristine turquoise waters and sweeping limestone islands, the bay provides an intimate experience far removed from the crowds. While Southeast Asia has become a favourite destination for millions of travellers eager to explore tropical beaches, lush landscapes, ancient ruins and vibrant cultures, Bái Tử Long Bay offers a more peaceful alternative.

The US travel magazine selected seven destinations to introduce readers to the region beyond typical itineraries and bucket-list sights, encouraging visitors to discover these wonders on a deeper, more personal level.

Placed third on the list, Bái Tử Long Bay features towering limestone islands, karst formations, caves, hidden coves and floating fishing villages, but with a quaint and intimate atmosphere.

"Instead of large-scale cruises, visitors can embark on luxury boutique cruises and smaller boat tours. Highlights include kayaking and swimming in emerald green waters, and eco-tours that explore the awe-inspiring natural wonders of Bái Tử Long National Park," the magazine reports. "There are also multi-day excursions that allow tourists to experience local culture and daily life in the fishing villages."

Other wonders on the list include Indonesia’s Raja Ampat archipelago, Thailand’s Doi Inthanon National Park, Laos’ Bolaven Plateau, Malaysia’s George Town, Cambodia’s Phnom Kulen National Park and the Philippines’ smallest province, Batanes.

Efforts to showcase Bái Tử Long

The Quảng Ninh People’s Committee and tourism experts say the bay’s scenic value makes it ideal for year-round tourism, offering a range of activities such as sightseeing, swimming, boating, parasailing, recreational fishing and ecotourism.

Unlike Hạ Long Bay, Bái Tử Long features a system of inhabited islands where visitors can immerse themselves in local life. Some islands boast pristine beaches and thriving coral reefs, with strong potential for development into nature reserves and ecological parks for tourism and resort activities.

Local authorities have approved 10 itineraries within Bái Tử Long and three connecting it with Hạ Long Bay, some of which officially opened last March.

The trips take tourists to different areas of the bay, allowing them to visit numerous islands, pearl farms, swimming beaches and overnight accommodation sites.

Each journey offers a unique experience, from admiring breathtaking natural landscapes to gaining insight into the cultural life of local fishermen.

Visitors can explore and relax at well-known destinations such as Quan Lạn and Minh Châu islands, while also discovering lesser-known gems like Phất Cờ Island, home to one of the largest caves in Bái Tử Long. Active travellers can enjoy swimming, kayaking and seaweed cultivation, while those seeking tranquillity can unwind on pristine, quiet beaches and breathe in the fresh sea air.

Bái Tử Long also holds strong potential for international tourism, lying just 100km from the Móng Cái International Border Gate, and benefiting from Quảng Ninh’s quality accommodation system, large resort complexes and convenient transport links including roads, seaports and airports.

From Bái Tử Long, tourists can easily reach other islands such as Cô Tô, Đá Dựng, Cái Chiên, Vĩnh Trung, Vĩnh Thực and Trà Cổ, offering even more opportunities for exploration and discovery. — VNS