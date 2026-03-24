Young Vietnamese artist wins international acclaim

HÀ NỘI — Striking all the right notes on an international stage, singer Đàm Thủy Tiên, together with the band NBK Art, has won the gold trophy for their instrumental folk music performance at the Asia Pacific International Arts Festival (APIAF).

APIAF is an international-scale arts event held annually to honour outstanding achievements in performance, music and the development of young talent.

Taking place in Chengdu (China), the competition brings together thousands of artists, contestants and judges from more than 25 countries. The participation of reputable professional art organisations such as the Beijing Contemporary Music Academy, China Central Television (CCTV) and Beijing Radio and Television Station demonstrates the quality and standards of this event.

Competing in APIAF, Tiên performed T’rưng, an instrument deeply rooted in the cultural identity of Việt Nam’s Central Highlands. Her confident stage presence, solid technique, flexible interpretation and seamless coordination with the NBK Art band created a harmonious whole that not only met professional standards but was also rich in artistic expression.

The prominence of the performance lay not only in technical proficiency but also in the way the young artist conveyed a sense of national spirit through the music. The sounds of the T’rưng unfolded like a narrative of homeland and cultural identity, where tradition meets a contemporary sensibility. It was this depth of expression that enabled the piece to resonate with both the judging panel and an international audience.

“I’m still deeply moved and proud,” Tiên told vtv.vn. “This is not only a personal joy but also a happiness in being able to bring Vietnamese traditional music to the international stage and receive recognition from friends around the world. That moment made me feel that all my efforts had truly been worthwhile.

“Traditional music is like a ‘wordless language,’ yet it holds immense power. It embodies our national identity, history and the very soul of our people. When performed properly, traditional music can help international audiences feel and understand Vietnamese culture without the need for many words.”

Đàm Thủy Tiên is regarded as a versatile young artist, active across a wide range of fields, including singing, playing both modern and traditional musical instruments, dance, acting and stage performance. Before making her mark on the international stage, she had steadily demonstrated her abilities through various artistic programmes, including performances alongside Vietnamese divo Tùng Dương.

The 17-year-old artist was the first runner-up in the Vietnam Music Talent competition, a participant in Music Pinnacle and an ambassador for an entertainment organisation. Programmes featuring her have been broadcast on multiple television channels, including VTC, Voice of Vietnam and Hanoi Television, helping to shape her image as a dedicated and persevering young artist with a clear sense of professional direction.

Following the Asia Pacific International Arts Festival (APIAF), she plans to continue learning and refining her skills while also exploring new directions for the T’rưng, possibly by blending it with modern musical genres.

“I hope to have more opportunities to perform on international stages, helping to bring Vietnamese music closer to audiences around the world,” Tiên said. — VNS