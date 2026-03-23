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Bringing Vietnamese books to the world

March 23, 2026 - 16:59
In a small bookstore in Hà Nội, foreign readers can learn about Việt Nam through books in their own languages. These books help them understand the country’s culture and daily life. As more people become interested, translated books are helping Vietnamese stories reach readers around the world.

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