Bringing Vietnamese books to the world

In a small bookstore in Hà Nội, foreign readers can learn about Việt Nam through books in their own languages. These books help them understand the country’s culture and daily life. As more people become interested, translated books are helping Vietnamese stories reach readers around the world.
A tea gathering among consuls general and representatives of ASEAN countries, along with HCM City officials was held on March 22 to promote cultural exchange and strengthen bonds between countries in the region.