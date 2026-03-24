Russian Culture Days in Việt Nam help boost cultural exchanges, friendship

HÀ NỘI — The Russian Culture Days in Việt Nam 2026, taking place in Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City from March 23 to 27, are expected to further strengthen cultural exchanges and deepen the traditional friendship between the two nations.

The event is jointly organised by the Việt Namese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Russian Ministry of Culture, and the Russian Embassy in Việt Nam. It builds on the outcomes of Việt Namese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to Russia in May 2025, and marks a step to implement the bilateral cultural cooperation programme for 2025–2027.

A highlight of the event series was the opening ceremony on March 23 at the Việt Nam – Soviet Friendship Labour Cultural Palace in Hà Nội. The ceremony has been co-chaired by Russian Deputy Minister of Culture, Andrey Malyshev and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông.

Organisers said the event holds significant cultural value as it will introduce the rich traditions and distinctive identity of the Russian culture to Việt Namese audiences.

As part of the programme, audiences have enjoyed performances by the Omsk State Russian Folk Choir at the Việt Nam – Soviet Friendship Labour Cultural Palace in Hà Nội on March 23 and at the Army Theatre in Hồ Chí Minh City on March 25. The repertoire includes traditional folk songs, well-known musical pieces, and distinctive folk dances such as “Omsk Folk Dance”, “Kupalenka”, and several performances combining choral singing, ballet, and orchestral music, vividly portraying the life and soul of people in the Siberian region.

Organisers said that through a harmonious blend of music, choreography and traditional costumes, the performances not only celebrate Russia’s long-standing cultural values but also convey messages of patriotism, national pride and cultural identity preservation.

Alongside the art performances, an exhibition titled Russian Cultural Heritage will also be held at the two abovementioned venues on March 23 and 25, showcasing nearly 30 photographs featuring UNESCO-recognised cultural and natural heritage sites of Russia, along with applied artworks, handicrafts, and traditional costumes. Through these displays, the public in Việt Nam will gain deeper insights into Russia’s history, people, and cultural identity.

On the occasion, the second meeting of the Việt Nam – Russia working group on cultural cooperation took place in Hà Nội on March 23, co-chaired by the two deputy ministers. The meeting aims to review bilateral cultural cooperation since the first session, with a focus on exchange activities marking the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties last year.

The two sides are expected to discuss future cooperation orientations across various fields, including the organisation of large-scale cultural programmes, performing arts, fine arts and exhibitions, cinema, training, and museum displays. Notably, they will consider the possibility of jointly hosting the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Việt Nam, launching exchanges for photographers from both countries, and further promoting cooperation in film weeks, film festivals, arts, and museum personnel training.

The Russian Culture Days in Việt Nam 2026 are hoped not only to promote and honour Russia’s rich cultural heritage among Vietnamese people, but also to further consolidate the longstanding friendship, mutual understanding, and cultural ties between the two nations. — VNA/VNS