Bắc Ninh's national treasures tell historic stories

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province is opening a window on its rich past, with national treasures and rare artefacts now on public display at Bắc Ninh Museum 2.

The exhibition forms part of a series of events celebrating the province’s cultural heritage, including a ceremony to receive the UNESCO certificate recognising the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc Complex of Historical Sites and Scenic Spots as a World Cultural Heritage site, the inscription of the Đông Hồ folk painting craft on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, and the Returning to the Heritage Region of Bắc Ninh 2026 Festival.

Speaking at the opening, Trương Quang Hải, deputy director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Bắc Ninh – Kinh Bắc has long been known as a land of spiritual and talented people and a place of unique cultural value.

“Throughout thousands of years of history, this land has preserved a rich system of relics and artefacts, vividly reflecting the process of nation-building and national defence. These artefacts are evidence of history, showcasing deep cultural significance and embodying the wisdom and soul of our ancestors,” he said.

“Each artefact carries not only material value but also embodies a slice of history, contributing to a vivid portrayal of the development of Bắc Ninh’s land and people, as well as that of the nation,” Hải said.

“In an era of integration, preserving and promoting heritage values, including ancient artefacts, is a shared responsibility of the whole society to protect and promote national cultural identity.”

The exhibition features more than 500 representative artefacts from across Việt Nam spanning various historical periods. They are currently preserved at Bắc Ninh Museum 1 and 2 and in the collections of members of the Kinh Bắc Antiquities Collection and Research Association

Visitors can view rare items from the Pre-Đông Sơn and Đông Sơn periods, including bronze drums, jars, jewellery and stone tools, alongside teapots, decorative objects and architectural components from the period of Chinese domination, as well as well-preserved items from the era of independent feudalism from the 10th to 20th centuries.

Deputy director Hải said the exhibition preserved, honoured and widely disseminated the precious historical and cultural values of the ancestors. The event also contributed to raising community awareness and educating future generations about national traditions.

“It was also an opportunity to promote the unique features of Bắc Ninh – Kinh Bắc cultural heritage,” he said, noting that the exhibition forms part of the province’s efforts to implement Resolution No 80-NQ/TW dated 7 January 2026 by the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, affirming that culture is the spiritual foundation of society and both a goal and a driving force for sustainable development.

On this occasion, many individuals and collectors donated their artefacts to the museum.

The exhibition will remain open until 2 April at No 2 Lý Thái Tổ Street, Kinh Bắc Ward. — VNS