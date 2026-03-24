Đà Nẵng concert set to celebrate Reunification Day

ĐÀ NẴNG – A group of 36 artists from HCM City, Hà Nội, Huế and Đà Nẵng will join together in a music performance for the Đà Nẵng Concert 2026 – Season of Change, in celebration of the city’s Reunification Day at APEC Park on March 29.

The Đà Nẵng City Culture and Cinema Centre said the concert will start at 8pm and last about 100 minutes at the stage next to the Hàn River.

According to the centre, young pianist Phạm Hoàng Khanh, who has been showcased on Việt Nam’s Got Talent, will play movements 2 and 3 from Mozart's Sonata in C major K. 330, as well as Chopin's Impromptu No. 1 in A flat major Op. 29.

Meanwhile a string ensemble from the Huế Academy of Music will perform Ante Božić-Kudrić's IV Tarantella Suite for two violins and piano, Tchaikovsky's Waltz of the Flowers and Strauss' Radetzky March.

HCM City's Presto Winds Band and Hà Nội musicians will also play modern songs and traditional Vietnamese folk music in an hour-long performance.

The concert will re-examine the 51-year development of the city in a three-part music performance. — VNS