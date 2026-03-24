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Feast of flavours awaits at Gia Lai’s culinary festival

March 24, 2026 - 16:56
Gia Lai’s culinary festival promises a rich spread of Central Highlands flavours, alongside cultural experiences and local specialties.
Gà nướng (grilled chicken) and cơm lam (bamboo-tube rice) are among Gia Lai’s signature dishes, reflecting the distinctive flavours of the Central Highlands. — Photo vietnamtourism.gov.v

GIA LAI — The Gia Lai Culinary Festival 2026, themed 'Tinh hoa Ẩm thực' (Culinary Essence), will be held from March 27 to 29 at Nguyễn Tất Thành Square.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for the evening of March 27, welcoming around 150 delegates, while a live cooking showcase earlier the same day will introduce signature dishes to locals and tourists.

Spanning three days, the festival will feature 51 booths divided into five zones, including spaces dedicated to regional and international cuisine, OCOP products, and tourism promotion.

Visitors can explore 28 food stalls representing both local and inter-provincial flavours, alongside 20 booths showcasing Gia Lai’s certified OCOP products. Additional areas will highlight tourism services and provide dining spaces for guests.

The event will also include cultural performances and entertainment activities, with a closing programme set for the evening of March 29.

Organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the festival aims to promote Gia Lai as an emerging destination for cultural and culinary tourism, while preserving and celebrating the unique food traditions of the Central Highlands. — VNS

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