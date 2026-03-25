Visitors enjoy meditative experience at ‘Duyên Linh’ exhibition

HCM CITY — An immersive exhibition titled “Duyên Linh” is inviting visitors in HCM City to reconnect with body, mind and awareness, offering a sense of calm amid the fast pace of urban life.

At the exhibition in Hải An Gallery, Sài Gòn Ward held until April 30, the public is guided into a rich visual and symbolic world inspired by Vajrayana Buddhism, featuring statues, thangka paintings, prayer flags, prayer wheels and installation artworks.

Through these elements, the journey of Vajrayana is reimagined – from its origins in the Himalayas to its gradual localisation and integration into Việt Nam’s cultural and spiritual life.

The exhibition space is designed around five key Buddhist concepts, including impermanence, dependent origination, compassion and creative energy, offering visitors a contemplative pathway rather than a conventional viewing experience.

Even without prior knowledge of Buddhism, visitors can engage with the exhibition through interactive activities such as tying blessing strings, spinning prayer wheels, printing prayer flags or spending quiet moments in a dedicated meditation room.

Curated by Hoàng Ngọc An – who holds a Master’s degree in Museum Anthropology from Columbia University, the exhibition represents an effort to “translate” academic research into artistic and curatorial language, where knowledge can be seen, touched and experienced.

The exhibition also serves as a meeting point between research, art and practising communities, opening up new creative directions for artists interested in Buddhist aesthetics.

Vajrayana Buddhism, also known as Tibetan Buddhism, began to appear in Việt Nam in the mid-20th century. Over the past two decades, it has gained increasing popularity, particularly among younger practitioners, through digital platforms and social media. — VNS