A nation on canvas: Hà Nội exhibitions reflect Việt Nam’s rise

HÀ NỘI — A series of art exhibitions bringing together works that reflect both national ambition and the cultural soul of Hà Nội is taking place at the city's Department of Culture and Sports headquarters on 47 Hàng Dầu Street.

The dual exhibition, entitled Việt Nam – Kỷ Nguyên Vươn Mình (Việt Nam - The Era Of Rise) and Hà Nội Trong Mắt Ai (Hà Nội Through Different Eyes), is jointly organised by the department and the Campaign Committee for Fine Arts and Cultural Diplomacy.

Rather than serving as a conventional art display, the exhibitions aim to highlight Việt Nam’s ongoing transformation while celebrating the values of its people. Through a diverse range of artworks, the programme presents a visual narrative of a country entering a new phase of development, shaped by creativity, resilience and aspiration.

The exhibition Việt Nam - The Era Of Rise places a strong emphasis on portraiture, featuring prominent figures such as military leaders, intellectuals, artists and businesspeople who have contributed to the development of Hà Nội and the nation.

Rendered in warm tones and traditional framing, many of the portraits highlight not only physical likenesses, but also the character and legacy of each subject, creating a sense of continuity between past achievements and present aspirations.

Several works also move beyond individual figures to depict cultural landmarks and symbolic imagery, blending realism with expressive elements. This combination allows the exhibition to present both a historical narrative and a forward-looking vision, reflecting the evolving identity of Việt Nam in a period of transformation.

In contrast, Hà Nội Through Different Eyes offers a more personal and reflective view. Artists present the capital not only as a historical and political centre, but also as a space of memory, emotion and everyday experience. Through varied artistic styles, Hà Nội is depicted as both familiar and constantly changing, capturing the layered identity of the city.

At the opening ceremony, representative of the Campaign Committee for Fine Arts and Cultural Diplomacy Đào Thị Liên Hương described the exhibition series as a “special artistic bridge” connecting the enduring strength of national traditions with a deep appreciation for human values.

“Through the language of visual art, we hope the exhibition will resonate with the public, inspiring a sense of patriotism and pride in a Việt Nam that is undergoing strong transformation,” she said.

Together, the two exhibitions create a dialogue between the national and the personal, the collective vision of a rising Việt Nam and the intimate stories embedded in its urban life. This interplay allows viewers to engage with the country’s transformation from multiple perspectives.

According to organisers, the event also contributes to promoting cultural diplomacy by showcasing Vietnamese art as a medium of connection with international audiences. In this context, visual art becomes a form of expression as well as a channel through which Việt Nam communicates its identity and aspirations to the world.

As Việt Nam continues to navigate a period of rapid development, initiatives like these exhibitions underline the role of culture in shaping national narratives. By placing people and everyday experiences at the centre, the programme highlights how art can both reflect and inspire a society in transition. — VNS