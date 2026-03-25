Over 200 booths join Bắc Ninh trade, tourism fair 2026

BẮC NINH — More than 200 booths from across the country are taking part in the Bắc Ninh Trade and Tourism Fair 2026, which opened at the provincial Culture and Tourism Promotion Centre on March 24.

Participants include enterprises, cooperatives and artisans showcasing OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items, handicrafts, rural industrial products and tourism services. Various on-site demonstrations of traditional craft production and cuisine are also being held to attract visitors.

The event, organised by the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, forms part of activities celebrating the “Returning to the heritage region – 2026” festival and highlights local cultural values and tourism potential. It is also linked to the ceremonies presenting the UNESCO certificates recognising the craft of making Đông Hồ folk woodblock printings as intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding and the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc complex of monuments and landscapes as a world cultural heritage site.

In his opening remarks, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Minh Hiếu, head of the fair’s organising board, stressed that the Bắc Ninh Trade and Tourism Fair 2026 is not merely a trade promotion activity but also a space where traditional values converge with modern dynamics, and where commerce, culture and tourism are closely intertwined.

Bắc Ninh expects the event to help businesses expand partnerships, seek new markets and enhance product branding while offering visitors opportunities to explore local specialities and tourism services, he noted.

The department also pledged to continue accompanying businesses by intensifying trade promotion activities, strengthening supply – demand linkages and developing markets in a more professional, modern and sustainable manner, thereby contributing to the realisation of local socio-economic development goals.

On the occasion, the provincial People’s Committee presented the title of People’s Artisan to a local craftsman and honoured four others with the title of Meritorious Artisan in recognition of their contributions to preserving traditional crafts.

The fair runs through March 30. — VNA/VNS



