HCM City’s new performing arts complex ready to welcome audiences

HCM CITY — The Phú Thọ Circus and Performing Arts Complex in Phú Thọ Ward, the most modern cultural centre of HCM City, will officially welcome audiences next month.

The HCM City Arts Centre, which is in charge of the management and operation of the complex, will offer a series of traditional arts performances, such as cải lương (reformed opera) and tuồng cổ (classical drama), for students at cultural schools, social policy beneficiaries, and residents.

In July, the centre will present a new version of the sold-out circus show called Vùng Đất Kỳ Bí (The Mysterious Land) as part of celebrating the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn - Gia Định, named after President Hồ Chí Minh (July 2, 1979 – 2026).

The show will be staged in the centre’s auditorium, equipped with advanced lighting, sound and mechanical systems, promising to provide exciting experiences to children and adults.

Vùng Đất Kỳ Bí, which premiered in January 2025, captivates audiences with immersive storytelling, following a village's quest to end a drought by retrieving five elements of metal, wood, water, fire, and earth.

It features circus acts such as acrobats, tumbling and human pyramids, acting, puppetry and choreography. 3D mapping light also creates amazing effects for the show.

Due to the success of Vùng Đất Kỳ Bí, its prequel, called Ký Ức Hỏa Thần (Memories of God of Fire), released last December, also received a very warm welcome from the audience. It depicts the story of the Fire God, one of the show’s most favourite characters.

The centre will host the HCM City International Circus Festival at the complex in November.

Lê Hồng Sơn, the centre’s director, said the festival is an opportunity to promote cooperation and exchange with international artists and to introduce them to the city's modern cultural project, adding that the event has attracted eight delegations from eight countries.

The Phú Thọ Circus and Performing Arts Complex, which was inaugurated last September, costs VNĐ1.395 trillion (US$52.96 million).

It has a total area of 10,000 square metres with 12 floors and two basements.

The centre’s main part is an auditorium with 2,000 seats, equipped with advanced lighting, sound, and mechanical systems to support complex performances across the performing arts, including circus, puppetry, musicals, music concerts, and art experiments.

The venue also has a 300-seat auditorium for rehearsal, an exhibition and conference zone, and a dining area to serve art training activities, community activities, and MICE services.

Sơn said the centre will promote collaboration with the Vietnam Circus and Variety Arts School and the HCM City University of Theatre and Cinematography to enhance human resources skills.

He added that the centre will cooperate with event organisers to hold entertainment shows, pageant contests, and fine arts and photography exhibitions. — VNS