Vietnamese–German rising star Emily Wagner releases new single

HÀ NỘI — Striking a new chord in her artistic journey, Vietnamese–German singer-songwriter Emily Wagner has released her single Purple Town, marking a more mature phase in her musical development.

Written and performed entirely in English by the 11-year-old singer, the song features a modern pop sound with catchy melodies, paired with carefully produced visuals that create a balanced blend of music and imagery.

Wagner has become a familiar face in Vietnamese showbiz, particularly on the fashion scene. She walked at Vietnam Kids Fashion Week 2024 and served as the show’s vedette for designer Ivan Trần. The young model has also shared the runway with leading Vietnamese supermodels and beauty queens such as Thanh Hằng and Bùi Quỳnh Hoa.

Born to a Vietnamese mother and a German father, the young singer is also known for her naturally gifted voice and early songwriting ability, first recognised by her mother at a young age. She drew attention when she debuted in 2025 with her first single Red Rose Love, along with several covers of Taylor Swift songs.

Wagner was one of the few Vietnamese artists to share the stage with singer Thomas Anders, a member of legendary German Euro-disco duo Modern Talking, during his tour in Việt Nam in October 2025, a rare milestone for Vietnamese performers, particularly young artists.

With a bilingual family background, Wagner is fluent in Vietnamese and German, as well as English and Chinese. She can also play the piano and guitar and shows talent in painting and acting.

Following the release of her new single, the young artist expressed her deep affection for Vietnamese culture.

"At home I embrace both Vietnamese and German cultures; I still speak German with my father and often take part in German cultural activities," she said. “But I feel closer to Vietnamese culture because I was born and raised in Việt Nam.

"I first came to the arts through Vietnamese folk songs like Lý Kéo Chài (a southern folk song) and Về Ăn Cơm (Come Home to Eat). I’m proud to perform Vietnamese songs at major music competitions and have won many awards.

"To me, Việt Nam is my homeland and the place where I continue to write my artistic dreams."

Sharing her future plans, Wagner said she would prioritise developing her music, particularly songwriting and performance. In addition, she will continue to take part in fashion events, which she sees as complementing her performance skills and aesthetic sense rather than existing separately from her music. — VNS