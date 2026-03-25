Vietnamese singer hits the right note in Japan competition

HÀ NỘI — First-year master’s student Dương Ngọc Ánh at the Việt Nam National Academy of Music has claimed the top prize at the 28th Kyushu Music Competition in Japan, held from 21–28 March, marking a major milestone in her budding international career.

The prestigious event, dedicated to discovering and honouring musical talent worldwide, features two disciplines, instrumental performance and vocal performance, and attracts thousands of entrants each year. Panels for each category include distinguished music professors from across the globe. Awards in each discipline include one First Prize, one Special Prize, one Gold Prize, two Silver Prizes, two Bronze Prizes and five Encouragement Awards.

This year, the Vietnamese delegation included ten outstanding students from the academy, ranging from secondary school to postgraduate level, competing in vocal and piano disciplines across Classical Vocal, Film Music Vocal, Classical Piano and Jazz Piano.

In the vocal category, held 21–24 March, the Vietnamese delegation won the competition’s top awards, with Ánh receiving the First Prize – the highest and most prestigious vocal accolade.

With a bright stage presence, elegant appearance and finely honed technique, Ánh performed Les Oiseaux Dans La Charmille by Jacques Offenbach to enthusiastic support from the international audience and high praise from the judging panel.

Ánh, moved on receiving the top prize, said the victory was not hers alone but the result of guidance from her mentors: singer Đào Tố Loan and Associate Professor Dr Meritorious Artist Nguyễn Thị Tân Nhàn. She revealed that the Kyushu Music Competition was the first international contest she had entered, which initially caused pressure and anxiety, but encouragement from her family and the guidance of Associate Professor Dr Nhàn helped her overcome it.

“To win this prize, beyond the daily effort and training, I was truly fortunate to have Associate Professor Dr Nhàn accompany and guide me so attentively. She not only helped me refine my technique but also shaped my musical interpretation in a deeper, more professional way. Her mentorship was the crucial foundation that gave me confidence and steadiness when entering the competition," Ánh said.

“I also received a great deal of support, feedback and encouragement from senior colleagues and teachers close to me throughout the preparation process. I am truly grateful to my family, my instructors and everyone who has quietly helped and accompanied me from my first tentative steps in music to today."

Beyond Ánh’s achievement, the Vietnamese delegation also secured other high prizes: the Special Prize went to Trần Thị Vân Anh, the Bronze Prize to Lê Khánh Chi, and the Encouragement Award to Nguyễn Minh Phương.

Head of the Faculty of Arts at Hà Nội National University of Education, Dr. Thu Hà, said the Vietnamese contestants all possess outstanding voices and strong technique, delivering performances that were polished musically, technically and emotionally.

“Kyushu is a well‑known, prestigious international music competition highly regarded by specialists, so I follow it every year,” she said. “This year I travelled to Japan to attend in person. Compared with international competitors, I found that Vietnamese contestants are not inferior; if anything, their performances were more meticulous and carefully prepared. From repertoire choice and technical difficulty to stage costume, everything reflected the contestants’ seriousness and professionalism. That makes me very proud of Việt Nam’s generations of music students when they compete on the international stage.”

Vietnamese contestants have previously won top prizes at the Kyushu Music Competition, including Lại Thị Hương Ly with Second Prize in 2018, Nguyễn Thị Yến Linh with Special Prize in 2024, Phạm Thùy Linh with Excellence Award in 2024 and Lê Thị Tuyết Ánh with Gold Prize also in 2024. — VNS