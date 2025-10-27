National television's new shows focus on physical strength

HÀ NỘI — With a fresh crop of health and nutrition shows, Việt Nam Television (VTV) is sowing the seeds of strength, happiness and knowledge for the next generation.

The new programmes, Tween Garden, For a Well Build and Efficient Nutrition for Vietnamese, will air daily with diverse and entertaining content.

Tween Garden is a highlight marking the return of the much-loved television show symbol The Little Flowers for Vietnamese children in the past, according to VTV’s General Director Nguyễn Thanh Lâm.

“VTV not only step ahead but also respect and cherish the values of the past,” Lâm said. “Tween Garden will not a new show but it is a continuation sowing seeds of humanity and knowledge which help children to grow up with joy, kindness and love.”

Tween Garden will be broadcast on VTV3 at 6.50pm every day from November 31. The show is designed to be lively, bringing interesting and inspiring challenges to a young audience aged 8–12.

It will include a format without a pre-made script, helping children experience real-life situations. Besides the main characters, the show will be joined by guests who are key opinion leaders and experts.

With each five-minute episode, the show will provide life skills for children such as creativity, cooperation and critical thinking. Shortened versions focusing on behind-the-scenes and extended content will be launched on VTV Digital platforms including VTVgo, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook, helping children to review, interact and learn easily.

A series of activities including minigames, the challenge #TrueChallenge and school tours to primary and junior high schools will be organised on the digital platforms.

Easy-to-understand nutritional knowledge and healthy eating tips from experts will be presented in For a Well Build and Efficient Nutrition for Vietnamese, shown on VTV1 daily at 1pm and 6.25pm. Real-life stories in the programmes will help audiences to easily apply the lessons in child care and education, emphasising the importance of nutrition for children during the 'golden' period of 2–12 years old.

The shows are produced in co-operation among VTV, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Training, UNICEF and TH Group. Seminars, school health research competitions, digital education and training courses for teachers and parents will be held to promote healthy and happy Vietnamese children. — VNS