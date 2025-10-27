Workshop held on role of wood in modern architecture

HÀ NỘI — The use of wood in public architectural works was the main topic of discussion at a workshop titled 'Wood in Public Architecture: Traditional Materials and Solutions for the Future' held in Hà Nội on October 25.

With the theme 'Innovation Design with Timber', the event was jointly organised by Architecture Magazine, Sunjin Vietnam and Sun Group’s Design Management Board, with the support of architectural training schools nationwide.

The workshop is part of the Understanding Wood series to promote cooperation in the field of wood architecture and inspire wood design, as well as preserve architectural heritage.

Architects, designers, lecturers and students attended the event to discuss the revival of wood in contemporary Vietnamese architecture.

Chairman of the Vietnam Architects Association Phan Đăng Sơn spoke at the workshop, highlighting the unique and important role of wood in architectural creation.

“Today, we are present in a space that bears historical and sustainable values ​​– a place where European brick and stone architecture and Asian wood intersect. This is an opportunity for the profession to look back at the value of wood, a traditional material that is being revived in contemporary works, with a spirit of creativity and environmental responsibility,” Sơn said.

He noted that an in-depth dialogue on wood in public architecture is necessary amid the global movement towards emissions reduction and sustainable development, while confirming the role of Vietnamese architects in transforming traditional values ​​into solutions for the future.

The discussion drew the participation of domestic and international speakers, bringing diverse perspectives and clearly reflecting the challenges and potential of wooden architecture in Việt Nam.

Participants heard that throughout the history of architecture, wood has always been present as the foundation for creating the identity of human living spaces.

Today, as climate change becomes a global challenge, wood is recognised as one of the most renewable and environmentally friendly materials, providing solutions to reduce carbon emissions and restore ecological balance.

At the event, local and international speakers shared their valuable insights and practical experiences on sustainable designs using wood around the world. They stressed that wood is not only an environmentally friendly choice, but also an effective low-carbon alternative to steel and concrete.

Architect Nicolas Medrano, design director of SOM Hong Kong, said: “Wood is not just a material – it is a solution. As the world moves towards low-carbon architecture, understanding, harvesting and recycling wood sustainably will be key to the future of the construction industry.”

Medrano also mentioned design principles that are tied to local materials, optimising the material life cycle and reducing emissions in transportation as key criteria in modern architecture.

Architect Phó Đức Tùng, who has extensive experience in researching and practising ecological architecture, emphasised the role of wood in sustainable development strategies.

“Today, wood is no longer a mere natural material. With advanced manufacturing technology, it has become a high-tech material – durable, safe and renewable,” Tùng said.

The event opened up opportunities for dialogue, emphasising the role of wood as a green, environmentally friendly architectural solution, contributing to shaping iconic buildings and sustainable urban spaces. — VNS