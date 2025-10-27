Exhibition highlights new artworks by HCM City artists

HCM CITY A vibrant showcase of creativity has opened at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum, where more than 420 new artworks by local artists are on display.

Titled “New Works of 2025”, the exhibition brings together paintings, sculptures, and graphic pieces from both seasoned and emerging talents, offering a vivid snapshot of the city’s dynamic art scene.

The works are made from a variety of materials, including oil paint, acrylic, watercolour, silk, lacquer, wood, iron, copper, and pottery.

They reflect a wide range of topics, covering love for the country, landscapes, culture, people and daily life, and artists’ inner world. Still paintings are included as well.

Addressing the exhibition’s opening ceremony last Thursday, sculptor Nguyễn Xuân Tiên, chairman of the association, said: “The exhibition is the biggest and most important event for the association and local artists. It is not only an artwork showcase but also an annual performance review of each artist.”

“This year sees the greatest number of artworks of all time, the results from nine field trips to Hòa Bình (now part of Phú Thọ Province), Quảng Ngãi Province, Hội An Ancient Town, Bình Thuận (now part of Lâm Đồng Province), Bình Dương (now included in HCM City), Cà Mau Province, and HCM City," Tiên said.

He noted that all the works featured diverse topics, including various aspects of life, landscapes, people, and the artists’ thoughts on people, society and life, bringing art lovers into their own art worlds.

This year, the association received 834 works from 623 members and non-members, and gave prizes to 52 outstanding works, many of which highlight the tranquillity of life in modern society.

Among the award-winning pieces are Sài Gòn Ngày và Đêm, a wood bas-relief by Vũ Hoàng Dũng; Mộng (Dream), a large-scale lacquer painting by Nguyễn Quốc Nam; Sóng (Waves), a sculpture in ceramic by Giang Văn Khiết; and Thần Thoại Ẩn Vương (The Myth of the Hidden Emperor), a mixed-media painting by Bảo Nguyễn.

Nguyễn Trung Tín, head of the association’s art council, commented that this year saw a huge number of artworks, reflecting the artists’ great contributions to the city’s fine arts development. However, the quality of the works was somewhat disappointing due to the lack of significant breakthroughs.

Tín said lacquer paintings dominated this year, while oil paintings, one of the strengths of the city’s artists, were fading.

He called on artists to invest more in their personal style and emotion to create unique artworks, particularly among the younger generations, who still tend to follow old styles.

The exhibition is open to the public at 97A Phó Đức Chính Street in Bến Thành Ward until November 1. VNS