More Easter European travellers come to Việt Nam thanks to visa exemption

HCM CITY More travellers from Eastern European countries are coming to Việt Nam thanks to a visa exemption policy which has made it easier for European travellers to explore the country.

A report from the digital travel platform Agoda recorded a 59 per cent increase in travel interest from Eastern European countries based on accommodation search data, following Việt Nam’s recent expansion of its visa exemption policy.

The new policy, effective from August 15, 2025, extends visa-free entry to 12 European nations.

Agoda’s data shows rising interest from Eastern European travellers in particular, with searches from Slovenia up 77 per cent, Poland up 74 per cent, Bulgaria up 72 per cent, Romania up 69 per cent, and Slovakia up 61 per cent.

The findings are drawn from searches made on Agoda between August 15 and September 30, after the new visa regulations were announced, for check-ins between October and November -- compared with the same period last year.

“The data clearly demonstrates how simplified entry procedures and improved accessibility encourage more travellers from Europe and other long-haul markets to visit Việt Nam,” said Vũ Ngọc Lâm, Vietnam country director at Agoda.

Top destinations rise

Eastern European travellers are showing diverse preferences when exploring Việt Nam with Phú Quốc Island leading searches with an increase of 113 per cent year-on-year.

The tropical island is followed by the bustling urban hubs of Hà Nội and HCM City in second and third place, which have seen 77 per cent and 56 per cent growth in interest, respectively.

Picturesque beach cities Đà Nẵng with a 36 per cent increase and Nha Trang with a 35 per cent increase round out the top five destinations, both enjoying strong growth in searches from Eastern European visitors.

The increase in European interest observed on Agoda aligns with official data from the National Statistics Office, which reports that European arrivals climbed nearly 35 per cent in the first nine months of 2025.

In the third quarter alone, Việt Nam welcomed 568,370 European tourists, up 38 per cent from the previous quarter and an impressive 60 per cent increase year-on-year.

“The expanded visa-free policy has made Việt Nam more accessible and appealing to European travellers. We’re thrilled to support this growth and attract more international tourists to Việt Nam by offering a user-friendly platform with simple tools and the best deals on accommodation, flight, and activity options, helping travellers easily plan and enjoy their journey across Việt Nam,” Lam said.

With over six million properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities available to be combined in a single booking, Agoda makes it easier than ever for travellers from Europe to plan their trips to Việt Nam.

Whether it’s a relaxing getaway, a cultural journey, or a coastal escape, Agoda’s seamless platform helps European tourists discover and experience the best of Việt Nam with convenience and confidence. VNS