Việt Nam Museum of Ethnology celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment and innovation

HÀ NỘI — Throughout its 30-year journey of development, the Việt Nam Museum of Ethnology (VME) has constantly strived to become a model museum characterised by innovative thinking in its activities and the creation of its own distinct identity, according to Dr. Bùi Ngọc Quang, Deputy Director of VME.

The museum held a ceremony and scientific conference to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its establishment on October 24. A large number of scientists, experts, leaders, and staff from the VME over the years, as well as representatives from embassies in Hà Nội, attended the event.

Established on October 24, 1995, VME is part of the national museum system of Việt Nam. The museum has multiple functions: research, collection, conservation, and restoration of artefacts and documents related to various ethnic groups; organising exhibitions, performances, and other activities to introduce and educate about the cultures of ethnic groups in Việt Nam as well as those from other countries.

Located on Nguyễn Văn Huyên Street in Hà Nội, VME consists of three exhibition areas. The exhibition area in the Đông Sơn Drum building features a permanent display showcasing the 54 ethnic groups in Việt Nam, spread across two floors of the building. The outdoor exhibition area is a green garden that includes many folk structures with various architectural styles, such as traditional houses of the Chăm, Dao, Mông, Khmer, Tày, Giáy, and Cơ Tu ethnic groups. The Cánh Diều (Kite) building is dedicated to displaying information about ethnic groups outside of Việt Nam, primarily focusing on the peoples of Southeast Asia.

Over the past three decades, VME has become a leading cultural and tourist destination in the capital, attracting about 500,000 visitors each year. Not only is it a place for preserving artefacts, but the museum also establishes a distinctive exhibition style that harmoniously combines traditional indoor spaces with outdoor ethnic architecture, alongside vibrant cultural activities such as dance, folk singing, and storytelling.

This blend of preservation and creativity transforms the museum into an open cultural space where visitors can experience, interact, and "live with heritage."

In the context of rapid digital technology development, the museum is enhancing the application of modern communication methods such as social media (Facebook, TikTok), QR code experience tours, virtual reality (VR/AR) exhibitions, and multimedia exploration rooms for children. This opens up new approaches that are more accessible and engaging for the public.

Speaking at the conference, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Văn Huy, founding director of the museum (1995 - 2006), affirmed that the museum focused on scientific research and involved the community in the exhibition process from the very beginning. This approach allowed the museum's exhibitions to resonate with emotions, evoke memories, and create a positive social impact.

International collaboration was also a key factor in shaping the museum's identity. VME partnered with experts from France, the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, and received support from international funds such as Ford, Rockefeller, and the Japan Foundation.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Trần Hồng Hạnh, this relationship goes beyond merely receiving support; it also aims at co-creating and spreading the value of Vietnamese culture to the world.

Mr. Michael DiGregorio, former head of the Culture and Arts Programme of the Ford Foundation in Việt Nam said the allure of the museum lay in the stories told through emotions and memories, such as the exhibition Hà Nội Life During the Subsidy Period, which evoked not only hardships but also humanity and compassion within the collective memory.

From a space for preserving artefacts, VME has now become a vibrant cultural centre where the past, present, and future converge.

“We hope that the museum will not only be a place of preservation but also a cultural exchange centre, where the public, students, and ethnic communities can meet, interact, and gain a deeper understanding of Vietnamese identity,” said Dr. Bùi Ngọc Quang, Deputy Director of the museum.

On this occasion, VME launched the book Định Hình Một Phong Cách Bảo Tàng (Shaping a Museum Style), which gathers articles from various authors to reflect on the 30-year journey of the museum's development. — VNS