Home Life & Style

Solo exhibition by British photojournalist opens in Hà Nội

October 27, 2025 - 08:46
British photojournalist Andy Soloman unveils a powerful photographic exhibition of Việt Nam’s remarkable transformation through deeply personal encounters. 

 

A solo exhibition by Andy Soloman will open in Hà Nội on November 1. Photo Hanoi Grapevine

HÀ NỘI  British photojournalist Andy Soloman is  presenting a powerful photographic exhibition showcasing Việt Nam’s remarkable transformation through a series of deeply personal encounters. 

The exhibition, titled Continuum: Việt Nam — A Photographic Journey Through Time and Transformation, represents Soloman’s photographic journey spanning over 30 years.

Between 1992 and 1993, as Việt Nam emerged from isolation, Soloman travelled from Hà Nội’s ancient streets to remote highlands and coastal villages, drawn to lives shaped by resilience and hope. Thirty years later, he has returned to reconnect with  those he first photographed, inviting them to hold their portraits from decades ago.

The photos he took not only mark sincere, emotional encounters between him and his subjects, but also capture the profound social, environmental, and cultural changes that have unfolded across the country over the past three decades.

In this exhibition, black-and-white archival images are juxtaposed with recent portraits, creating a dialogue between past and present.

Visitors glimpse not only the passage of time etched on familiar faces but also the profound transformation of a nation where tradition and modernity remain inseparably intertwined.

The exhibition will open on November 1 and run until November 30 at 1st floor, 2 Lê Thái Tổ Street, Hà Nội. VNS

Life & Style

The new breeze

For centuries, Chàng Sơn village in Hà Nội has been known as the cradle of hand fans. Today, young people from the workshop ‘Xưởng quạt Từ Tâm’ have returned home, blending tradition with modern creativity to carry the cultural breeze into the future.
Life & Style

Riding the tide of Đà Nẵng’s tourism revival

The beach city’s tourism industry is being urged to reshape its brand as Asia’s leading ‘super’ coastal destination, capitalising on its world heritage sites, green tourism services, MICE potential, island and beach getaways, and distinctive products such as the ‘Food Tour', ‘Heritage’ and ‘Green Tour.’

