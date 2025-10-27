Solo exhibition by British photojournalist opens in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI British photojournalist Andy Soloman is presenting a powerful photographic exhibition showcasing Việt Nam’s remarkable transformation through a series of deeply personal encounters.

The exhibition, titled Continuum: Việt Nam — A Photographic Journey Through Time and Transformation, represents Soloman’s photographic journey spanning over 30 years.

Between 1992 and 1993, as Việt Nam emerged from isolation, Soloman travelled from Hà Nội’s ancient streets to remote highlands and coastal villages, drawn to lives shaped by resilience and hope. Thirty years later, he has returned to reconnect with those he first photographed, inviting them to hold their portraits from decades ago.

The photos he took not only mark sincere, emotional encounters between him and his subjects, but also capture the profound social, environmental, and cultural changes that have unfolded across the country over the past three decades.

In this exhibition, black-and-white archival images are juxtaposed with recent portraits, creating a dialogue between past and present.

Visitors glimpse not only the passage of time etched on familiar faces but also the profound transformation of a nation where tradition and modernity remain inseparably intertwined.

The exhibition will open on November 1 and run until November 30 at 1st floor, 2 Lê Thái Tổ Street, Hà Nội. VNS