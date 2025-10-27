Breast cancer screening in Hà Nội: Essential health guide for women

Dr Olga Sambolska*

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to remind all women of the importance of regular health checks and early detection. Breast cancer screening in Hà Nội plays a crucial role in identifying the disease at an early stage.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women worldwide and continues to rise in incidence. Early detection efforts, such as breast cancer screening in Hà Nội, have significantly improved outcomes, helping women live longer and healthier lives.

Breast cancer screening in Hà Nội is part of a growing effort to make preventive care more accessible to women. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women and continues to rise in incidence globally. Early detection initiatives have significantly improved, with both screening rates and localised-stage diagnoses increasing. Survival outcomes are excellent and have steadily improved over recent decades.

National, local screening programmes

Many countries, including Việt Nam, now encourage regular breast cancer screening for women aged 40 and above. Screening can include mammography, ultrasound and clinical breast examinations.

Mammography is a key tool for the early detection of breast cancer, and it is available at Family Medical Practice Hà Nội.

Improved detection & stage shift

Thanks to active breast cancer screening in Hà Nội, the proportion of breast cancers diagnosed at an early stage continues to rise. More women are now eligible for breast-conserving surgery (BCS) rather than mastectomy. This shift in treatment reflects how early diagnosis can dramatically improve both quality of life and survival.

Public awareness campaigns

The Government and NGOs have run nationwide awareness campaigns since the early 2000s, focusing on:

The importance of mammograms

Education on self-exams and early symptoms

The global “Pink Ribbon” campaign, which is widely adopted during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

These public initiatives and local medical providers offering breast cancer screening in Hà Nội continue to remind women that prevention and early detection are key.

Advances in treatment and care access

Universal health coverage via the National Health Insurance ensures nearly all patients have access to modern breast cancer care, including:

Surgery (BCS and reconstructive options)

Radiation therapy

Modern systemic therapies (targeted, hormonal, immunotherapies)

Multidisciplinary cancer centres have been established nationwide, increasing access to specialised care.

Outcome improvements

Five-year relative survival rates have improved dramatically:

From 79.3 per cent (1993–1995) → 93.6 per cent (2015–2019) → 94.3 per cent (2018–2022).

Mortality from breast cancer has remained relatively low compared to incidence, reflecting the effectiveness of screening and treatment.

Risk factors

Reproductive and hormonal factors

Later childbearing and fewer births

Shorter breastfeeding duration

Early menarche and late menopause leading to longer lifetime oestrogen exposure

Lifestyle and environmental factors

Westernisation of diet (shift from traditional to higher-fat, high-protein and processed foods)

Alcohol consumption (increasing among women; even modest drinking increases risk)

Obesity and physical inactivity (especially postmenopausal obesity)

Smoking (relatively low among Vietnamese women but rising in some groups)

Genetic and biological factors

BRCA mutations: lower prevalence (about 2–3 per cent of patients), but family history remains a strong risk factor

Subtype distribution: the most common is hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative (about 63 per cent)

Early symptoms of breast cancer

Common symptoms

Breast lump or thickening

Changes in breast size or shape

Skin changes (dimpling, puckering, redness, orange-peel texture)

Nipple changes (inversion, discharge, rash, crusting)

Localised pain or tenderness

Swelling in the armpit (lymph nodes)

Less common but important

Itching, burning or non-healing sores

Unexplained change in breast symmetry

A thickened area different from the rest of the breast tissue

Why early symptoms matter

Early detection allows doctors to diagnose breast cancer before symptoms become severe. Regular self-exams and mammography help identify potential problems at a stage when treatment is most effective.

Women are encouraged to schedule their screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month as part of their annual health routine.

Take action this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The success in breast cancer outcomes worldwide is driven by:

Early, accessible screening

Public health education

Broad insurance coverage

Modern treatment infrastructure

These combined efforts have led to higher survival rates and a better quality of life for women. During this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, take the opportunity to schedule your breast cancer screening in Hà Nội, remind loved ones and support awareness efforts in your community. Family Medical Practice

* Dr Olga Sambolska graduated from Lviv National Medical University in 1996 and began her medical career at the Volyn Regional Maternity Hospital in Ukraine. Since 1998, she has been a registered obstetrics and gynaecology doctor, providing healthcare to women in relation to pregnancy, birth control, menopausal issues, contraception, menstrual cycle disorders and sexually transmitted diseases. She is fluent in English, Ukrainian, Polish, and Russian.

