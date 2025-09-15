Event in Tel Aviv highlights Vietnamese cuisine, culture, tourism

TEL AVIV — A discussion on Vietnamese cuisine, culture and tourism was held in Tel Aviv on September 14, featuring Professor Nir Avieli, President of the Israeli Anthropological Association and a senior lecturer at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, Ben Gurion University.

The event, organised by the International Women’s Club of Israel (IWC Israel), was not only to deepen the understanding of Vietnamese culture but also to promote people-to-people exchanges between Việt Nam and Israel, especially as the two countries expand cooperation across multiple fields.

Professor Avieli is a cultural anthropologist with extensive research experience in food and tourism. Since 1998, he has conducted ethnographic studies in Hội An, Việt Nam. His notable work Rice Talks: Food and Community in a Vietnamese Town (Indiana University Press, 2012), offers an in-depth ethnographic study of Hội An’s food culture, shedding light on the relationship between food, community, and local culture.

During the discussion, the scholar shared his rich experiences and insights into Vietnamese culinary life, the role of meals in community building, and how cuisine reflects cultural identity and social aspects, including gender. He also highlighted the potential for developing cultural tourism in Vietnam, particularly through its cuisine.

IWC Israel is a non-profit, non-religious, and non-political organisation dedicated to fostering connections between international women and the local community in a friendly and supportive environment. Founded in 1969, the club now has more than 250 members from about 45 countries. VNA/VNS

