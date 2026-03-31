Cà Mau Province greenlights rural water supply project

CÀ MAU — The Cà Mau Province People’s Committee has approved a rural water-supply project to be completed by 2030 to ensure safe drinking water amid worsening saltwater intrusion in rivers.

The VNĐ110 billion (US$4.18 million) project will install new supply systems in Đất Mới, Đất Mũi, Đá Bạc, Trần Văn Thời, and Khánh An communes, as well as upgrade an existing one in Biển Bạch Commune.

They will supply 11,200cu.m of clean water a day to around 6,000 households.

Quách Văn Ngãi of Cồn Mũi Hamlet in Đất Mũi Commune said his family now relies on a well but its water turns yellow and develops an odour when stored.

People in Cồn Mũi were delighted to learn about the project, he added.

Cà Mau has an extensive network of canals that can hold around 275 million cu.m. of water.

To tackle the 2026 dry season, the province is regulating and allocating water, prioritising domestic and agricultural use, and encouraging farmers to grow drought-resistant crops.

Authorities have instructed communes and wards to prepare plans for drought situations and manage water use judiciously. — VNS