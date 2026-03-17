Ministry guides response to World Meteorological Day, World Water Day 2026

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) has issued a document to ministries, agencies, mass organisations, People’s Committees of provinces and cities, embassies and international organisations in Vietnam, guiding activities marking World Meteorological Day (March 23) and World Water Day 2026 (March 22).

This year's World Meteorological Day, under the theme “Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow”, spotlights the vital role of meteorological, hydrological, and environmental observation data in safeguarding lives, property and ecosystems amid escalating climate risks.

World Water Day 2026, initiated by the United Nations, carries the theme “Water and Gender”, underscoring the interconnectedness of water, sanitation, and gender equality in driving sustainable development and upholding human rights.

To mark the occasions, the MAE urged ministries, agencies, local authorities, embassies, and international organisations to hold practical and effective activities aligned with the themes.

Suggested activities include displaying eco-friendly banners, posters and billboards in public spaces, streets, Government offices, and other suitable venues to raise public awareness of the events’ importance.

Localities and units were encouraged to stage ceremonies, seminars, specialised conferences, and scientific workshops; partner with professional bodies to hold competitions and exhibitions on paintings and photos; and use more information technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

They should also raise public awareness of protecting water resources and promoting gender equality in water management and use.

Particular emphasis should be placed on creating opportunities for women to engage in water resource management, thereby ensuring water security and sustainable development.

The ministry also called for wider adoption of reliable forecasting and early warning systems, improved climate impact forecasting, improvement of the effectiveness of disaster prevention and control, contributing to socio-economic progress and national defence - security.

Strategies and master plans on water resource management and use should be updated to attune to climate change realities, socio-economic development, and global integration.

Acceleration is needed to establish a unified national database on water resources by integrating diverse data sources to enable seamless connectivity and sharing.

At the same time, priority should also be given to projects restoring heavily depleted and polluted rivers, while operational protocols are adjusted for flexible, multi-purpose water management that balances disaster mitgiation, water supply for daily life and production, and environment protection.

A project on modernising hydrometeorological sector till 2025 and the 2026-30 period should proceed in sync with the master plan on the national hydrometeorological station network for the 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050.

Ministries, agencies and localities must report the results to the MAE via the Agriculture and Environment newspaper by April 30. — VNA/VNS