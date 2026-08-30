Việt Nam’s rice exports reach $2.91 billion in eight months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam exported an estimated 6.03 million tonnes of rice worth nearly US$2.91 billion in the first eight months of 2026, down 5 per cent in volume and 10.7 per cent in value year-on-year, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

However, rice export prices have shown signs of recovery since July. The average export price in July reached $511 per tonne, up 5.8 per cent year-on-year, marking the first annual increase this year.

For the first eight months, the average export price stood at $481.5 per tonne, down 5.9 per cent year-on-year.

Việt Nam's rice export value for the full year is forecast at around $3.94 billion, about 4 per cent lower than in 2025.

The recovery in export prices since July is expected to help improve turnover in the final months of the year.

Meanwhile, the country's coffee exports are expected to remain positive in the final months of 2026, supported by improved supply and steady demand. — VNA/VNS