Faster progress demanded for northern expressway projects

HÀ NỘI — Ministries and northern localities have been ordered to urgently clear bottlenecks and accelerate construction and capital disbursement for expressway projects, particularly those scheduled for completion this year.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc signed the Prime Minister's Official Dispatch No. 60/CĐ-TTg on Saturday, calling for concerted action to keep major expressway projects in the northern region on schedule.

Seven expressway routes, comprising 14 projects and component projects, are currently under construction in northern provinces and cities. While work has progressed, several projects still face delays in site clearance and shortages of construction materials. Some projects due to be completed this year also have a substantial volume of work remaining.

The Prime Minister asked the authorities of Hà Nội, Lạng Sơn, Sơn La, Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên, Bắc Ninh and Hưng Yên to mobilise the entire political system to resolve site-clearance problems, speed up compensation and resettlement, relocate technical infrastructure and hand over cleared land to contractors.

Particular attention must be paid to affected residents, ensuring adequate housing, living conditions and livelihoods, with resettlement areas providing conditions equal to or better than their previous homes.

Hà Nội, Thái Nguyên, Phú Thọ, Hưng Yên, Bắc Ninh and Ninh Bình were tasked with urgently expanding supplies of construction materials by speeding up procedures for licensing, extending operations and increasing the capacity of mines.

The move is particularly important for Component Project 3 of Ring Road No. 4 in the Hà Nội Capital Region, the Chợ Mới-Bắc Kạn Expressway and the Ninh Bình-Hải Phòng Expressway section through Ninh Bình and Hưng Yên, which are facing material shortages.

For projects due to be completed this year and those launched last year but progressing slowly, the Minister of Construction and heads of the People's Committees of the localities were demanded to ask investors and contractors to review construction schedules, prioritise critical-path works and mobilise sufficient workers, machinery, equipment and financial resources.

The Prime Minister stressed that speeding up construction must not compromise quality, technical standards or safety.

With the rainy season posing risks of flooding, flash floods and landslides, project investors and contractors were ordered to strengthen disaster preparedness and protect workers, equipment and materials. Construction camps and facilities must not be located in high-risk areas.

Drainage systems must also be built alongside roadbed construction to minimise risks to people, equipment and completed works.

Local authorities were further urged to accelerate capital disbursement, particularly for projects scheduled for completion this year and those allocated large investment funds.

The Ministry of Construction will monitor implementation, urge relevant agencies and localities to fulfil their tasks, and promptly report emerging difficulties and obstacles to the Government and the Prime Minister. — VNA/VNS