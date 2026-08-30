Vietnamese goods gain ground on e-commerce platforms during National Day holiday

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese-made products are gaining stronger visibility on e-commerce platforms during this year’s National Day holiday, reflecting a broader shift in consumer habits as online shopping increasingly becomes a major distribution channel.

Products made by Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and cooperatives, including those certified under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, are emerging as popular online offerings.

The growing presence of domestic products on “online marketplaces” is the result of businesses’ sustained digital transformation efforts, combined with targeted trade promotion policies.

Many producers have moved beyond selling raw agricultural products or basic processed goods, investing instead in packaging, brand building and food safety and quality standards.

As a result, OCOP products, processed foods, handicrafts and domestic fashion products are attracting consumers thanks to stable quality and greater price transparency.

However, the rapid expansion of e-commerce is also creating new challenges, particularly for SMEs.

Industry insiders say the key question is whether businesses can maintain sales momentum once holiday promotions end.

While a livestream sale can generate thousands of orders in a short time, turning first-time buyers into repeat customers depends largely on product quality and after-sales services.

Huỳnh Thị Thu Trang, a representative of An Phat Green Agricultural Products Co., Ltd., said major holidays bring a surge in traffic and allow the company to reach tens of thousands of new customers.

However, handling a large volume of orders also puts pressure on packaging, delivery and customer service.

A poorly packaged order or delayed complaint settlement can quickly result in negative reviews, directly affecting a shop’s reputation, she said. Transparent return policies and effective after-sales care are therefore crucial to retaining customers.

According to recent assessments by the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM), digital skills remain a major obstacle for SMEs seeking to expand online.

Opening an online shop is relatively easy, but making it profitable requires businesses to understand consumer behaviour, manage data and develop platform-specific marketing strategies.

Many cooperatives and producers have quality products but lack personnel capable of operating livestream sales, optimising search visibility and controlling online advertising costs.

As a result, high marketing expenses can significantly erode profit margins.

Logistics is another challenge, particularly during peak holiday periods. Retailers need to forecast demand and move goods to distribution centres near major urban areas in advance.

Closer coordination with delivery companies and real-time sharing of order data can also improve delivery efficiency, reduce storage costs and minimise returns caused by delays.

Meanwhile, ensuring a healthy e-commerce environment requires stronger measures against counterfeit and substandard goods. Such products not only harm legitimate businesses but can also undermine consumer confidence in Vietnamese brands.

Lại Việt Anh, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has stressed that protecting consumers and legitimate brands online requires close coordination between regulators and e-commerce platforms.

Authorities are strengthening automated monitoring tools and requiring platforms to take greater responsibility for verifying seller information.

Strict action against accounts selling counterfeit goods is essential to creating a fairer and more transparent online marketplace, she said.

The National Day holiday gives an important boost to consumer demand, but for Vietnamese businesses, e-commerce is a long-term game.

To turn short-term holiday sales into sustainable growth, domestic enterprises are advised to improve product quality, strengthen management capacity and professionalise their digital operations.

Besides, continued regulatory support and practical digital training programmes can help Vietnamese products build stronger positions across modern retail platforms. — VNA/VNS