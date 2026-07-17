AEON Vietnam opens its first AEON MaxValu supermarket in HCM City

HCM CITY — AEON Vietnam opened the AEON MaxValu Dream Home, its first small and medium-sized supermarket in HCM City, on July 16, bringing a modern, high-quality, and convenient shopping experience to meet the everyday needs of urban consumers.

AEON Vietnam introduced the small and medium supermarket AEON MaxValu model in Hà Nội in 2020. Strategically located within residential communities, AEON MaxValu was developed to meet consumers' everyday shopping needs.

Today, the network has grown to approximately 30 AEON MaxValu supermarkets across Northern Vietnam, earning strong customer recognition, particularly in urban areas where convenient, efficient and reliable shopping experiences are increasingly valued.

Building on this momentum, AEON Vietnam is bringing the small and medium supermarket AEON MaxValu format to HM City — Việt Nam's most dynamic economic hub and most populous city — where rapid urbanisation and the strong growth of modern residential communities are driving rising demand for convenient, neighbourhood-based retail that quickly meets everyday consumer needs.

By bringing AEON MaxValu closer to residents in this region, AEON Vietnam makes it easier and faster for customers to shop for daily essentials right where they live, with a diverse product range, AEON's trusted quality standards, and competitive pricing — with a particular focus on fresh food safety.

This expansion is also part of AEON Vietnam's multi-format retail development strategy, which spans shopping malls, general merchandise stores, supermarkets, and small-format stores to serve customers' increasingly diverse needs better better. Through this approach, AEON aims to offer more modern, convenient, and safe shopping options — especially suited to young families and urban consumers.

AEON MaxValu Dream Home is located within the Dream Home Resident Apartment Complex in An Hội Tây Ward, HCM City, with approximately 400sq.m of retail floor space. Designed in line with Japanese standards, the store features modern facilities and a bright, spacious and clean shopping environment, delivering a comfortable and convenient shopping experience for customers. Its well-organised layout, complemented by intuitive in-store signage, enables shoppers to easily navigate essential product categories and quickly find the items they need.

Designed to serve everyday shopping needs, AEON MaxValu Dream Home carries more than 3,000 products across multiple categories, from fresh food and processed food to daily necessities such as dairy, personal care, and household goods. All products are selected and managed under AEON's quality standards to ensure safety and peace of mind for every customer.

Alongside essential categories such as fresh food, fast-moving consumer goods, and dairy products, the Delica and Bakery section stands out as one of the store's signature highlights — offering a variety of ready-to-eat dishes, freshly baked bread, and snacks that blend Vietnamese and Japanese flavours. These options are well-suited to the busy lifestyle of urban consumers, providing convenient, safe, and quality meal solutions for the whole family.

Customers can also explore AEON's own private brands, including TOPVALU and HÓME CÓORDY. TOPVALU offers food and personal care products developed to Japanese quality standards through co-development and production partnerships with local businesses, while HÓME CÓORDY provides minimalist, modern, and durable household and home decor items that elevate everyday living.

The opening of AEON MaxValu Dream Home marks not only the arrival of the small and medium supermarket AEON MaxValu model in HCM City and southern Việt Nam, but also represents a significant milestone in AEON Vietnam's journey to build a diverse retail ecosystem — bringing convenient, high-quality shopping experiences closer to residential communities across the country. — VNS