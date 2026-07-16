Ninh Bình targets 200 more OCOP products until 2030

HÀ NỘI — Ninh Bình Province aims to develop about 200 products rated three stars or higher under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme during the 2026-2030 period.

The target includes at least four products recognised as national five-star OCOP products.

It aims to upgrade at least 50 per cent of certified OCOP products in quality, design, packaging and commercial value to better meet market demand.

Cooperatives are expected to account for 10-20 per cent of OCOP producers, while small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will make up 5-10 per cent, supporting more sustainable production, processing and marketing value chains.

A key priority of the 2026-2030 OCOP programme is to accelerate digital transformation across production and marketing.

Under the plan, all OCOP products, except community-based tourism, eco-tourism and tourism destination services, will carry electronic labels or QR codes for traceability.

The labels will allow consumers to verify product information, production processes and producer details, improving transparency and brand credibility.

The province also targets at least 70 per cent of OCOP producers selling through modern distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms, modern retail systems and other digital platforms, to expand domestic market access and support exports.

All OCOP programme administrators and participating producers will receive training in production management, product development, branding, digital transformation and trade promotion to strengthen competitiveness and improve business operations.

To implement the programme, the provincial People's Committee has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to oversee guidance, monitoring and evaluation.

The department will coordinate with relevant agencies and local authorities on science and technology, financing, workforce training, trade promotion and brand development.

The province will also continue integrating OCOP products with rural and community-based tourism while preserving traditional craft villages.

It plans to leverage its tourism resources and specialty products to create greater added value, expand market opportunities and strengthen the role of the OCOP programme in rural economic development while raising the profile of Ninh Bình's agricultural products in domestic and overseas markets. — VNS