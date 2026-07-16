Customs authority orders faster clearance for agricultural exports at border gates

HÀ NỘI – Vietnam Customs has instructed its regional customs sub-departments to expedite customs clearance for agricultural exports, particularly durian shipments, at border gates to support businesses and prevent congestion.

In a directive issued on July 16, Vietnam Customs requested regional customs sub-departments to provide maximum facilitation and ensure same-day customs clearance for exported agricultural, forestry and fishery products, including outside regular working hours. They were also instructed to assign officers to process customs procedures and supervise export shipments during evenings, weekends and public holidays.

​The sub-departments were required to promptly resolve any issues arising during export customs clearance. Matters beyond their authority must be reported to Vietnam Customs without delay for guidance.

They were also directed to coordinate with warehouse and storage operators at border gates to arrange appropriate facilities for the storage and sorting of goods awaiting export, helping preserve the quality of agricultural, forestry and fishery products.

In addition, they were instructed to regularly update the export situation of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in their jurisdictions, provide timely information and recommendations to exporters using local border gates, and coordinate closely with relevant authorities to regulate traffic and prevent congestion that could disrupt customs clearance.

Vietnam Customs requires regional customs sub-departments to maintain regular communication with customs authorities at corresponding Chinese border gates to promptly address issues arising during customs clearance, while keeping Vietnamese exporters informed of any changes to China's customs management and inspection policies to ensure compliance.

For consignments that have already exited Việt Nam but are denied entry into China, customs authorities were instructed to prioritise and expedite re-import procedures at the request of enterprises.

Vietnam Customs also strictly prohibited any acts of obstruction, harassment or unnecessary delays in customs clearance that could increase costs and cause losses for businesses. VNA/VNS