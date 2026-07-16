AEON Vietnam to build second project in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG – Đà Nẵng authorities have agreed to rent out land for Japanese investor AEON Vietnam to develop another shopping mall project in the central city, AEON Đà Nẵng Hòa Xuân.

The mall will be built on 10.1ha of land and marks the firm's second project in the central city, after launching AEON Đà Nẵng Thanh Khê in early July.

City authorities said the land-rent period for the project will be expanded to 2075, with lump-sum land rent payment for 50 years.

The city’s Agriculture and Environment department has been assigned to carry out the land-rent service with AEON Vietnam for rapid investment and construction of the project.

AEON Đà Nẵng Thanh Khê, the fifth major supersized mall nationwide and the first in central Việt Nam, was built on an area of 30,000sq.m.

President and CEO of AEON Mall Company Ohno Keiji said AEON Đà Nẵng Hòa Xuân will be built as a regional shopping centre in Việt Nam.

A source from the city’s finance department said that AEON's second Đà Nẵng project has already registered investment of VNĐ4.3 trillion (US$164 million).

The introduction of AEON Đà Nẵng Thanh Khê marked an important milestone in the company’s long-term growth strategy, and a strong commitment to serving customers and the community in central Việt Nam, Keiji said.

Last year, Aeon Mall Việt Nam debuted Aeon Mall Huế, covering 86,000sq.m with an investment of $170 million, in Huế's new An Vân Dương urban area. It was an important step in AEON's business network expansion strategy, bringing quality products and services closer to consumers.

Đà Nẵng has attracted 301 investment projects worth $1.22 billion from Japan. VNS