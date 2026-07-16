Fuel prices increase in latest adjustment

HÀ NỘI — Retail prices of all major fuel products in Việt Nam were increased from 3pm on July 16, according to a joint decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

E5RON92 petrol rose by VNĐ635 to a maximum of VNĐ19,826 (US$0.76) per litre, while E10RON95-III went up VNĐ547 to VNĐ20,550 per litre.

Diesel 0.05S was capped at VNĐ23,329 per litre, up VNĐ1,584. The price of 180CST 3.5S fuel oil climbed VNĐ724 to VNĐ14,459 per kilogramme.

In this adjustment, the authorities decided not to make allocations to the petrol price stabilisation fund but used VNĐ1,500 per litre for diesel and VNĐ500 per kilogramme for fuel oil from the fund.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade attributed the increases mainly to rising global fuel prices amid renewed US–Iran tensions, the continued Russia–Ukraine conflict, and Russia's ban on diesel exports.

It said Việt Nam's current fuel prices remain lower than those in neighbouring countries. VNA/VNS