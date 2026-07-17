KIDO kicks of mid-aututmn 2026 season, doubling output

HCM CITY — KIDO Group Corporation, a renowned confectionary producer, has announced a 200 per cent surge in mooncake production for the Mid-Autumn Festival 2026.

A recent statement from KIDO confirms that all Mid-Autumn sales channels have completed preparations and are poised to accommodate corporate clients, trial customers, and early-season orders.

This year, KIDO has taken proactive measures to introduce comprehensive breakthroughs to the market for the 2026 season, focusing on processing formulas, product structures, and consumer access methods.

Addressing the developments for this year's Mid-Autumn season, CEO Trần Lệ Nguyên of KIDO Group commented: "2025 marked our most successful year since the brand's return, with extensive outreach on various platforms, high consumption levels, and early sell-outs leading up to the Mid-Autumn festivities.

"In addition to readying raw materials and fine-tuning production equipment, we are enhancing the sales channel system and diversifying touchpoints to cater to consumer preferences and gifting demands."

Nguyên emphasised that KIDO will expand beyond the general trade sales channel to establish a robust presence at upscale commercial centres, showrooms, and premium stores in key city locations, as well as experiential booths in public areas and industrial parks, establishing itself as a trusted destination for customers.

The company is particularly focusing on engaging with its familiar B2B customer group while also venturing into collaborations with new partners.

Online shopping channels and e-commerce platforms such as TikTok Shop and Shopee, alongside the entertainment shopping channel, will serve as platforms for KIDO to reach busy customers nationwide.

In 2026, KIDO's Bakery will continue its Mid-Autumn mission with the theme "Enjoy the Flavor - Give Wholeheartedly," featuring a fusion of premium ingredients, innovative fillings, and modern processing techniques. Concurrently, the beloved traditional Thọ Phát mooncake brand will be available at 300 mini BAO Tho Phat stores, offering familiar ingredients that evoke childhood memories and celebrate the cherished moments of the Mid-Autumn festival with family and loved ones.

With a legacy spanning over 50 years in the baking industry and nearly 33 years in the food sector, KIDO stands as a trailblazer in advancing Việt Nam's confectionery industry. Recognised for introducing mooncakes and the Mid-Autumn culture to consumers, KIDO has become synonymous with the nostalgic charm of childhood for many generations. — VNS