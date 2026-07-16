Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietnamese firms seek global Halal opportunities at Bangkok exhibition

July 16, 2026 - 23:14
Ambassador Phạm Việt Hùng described Grand Halal Bangkok 2026 as an important opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to connect not only with Thailand's Halal industry but also with Halal food producers worldwide, while learning from experience of Thailand and international partners.

 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng (thitd, left) attends the opening ceremony of Grand Halal Bangkok 2026. VNA/VNS Photo

BANGKOK – As Việt Nam steps up efforts to develop its Halal industry, businesses are turning to Grand Halal Bangkok 2026 in Thailand to connect with global partners and explore opportunities in one of the world's fastest-growing consumer markets.

Co-hosted by the Central Islamic Council of Thailand from July 15 to 17 under the theme "Gateway to the Global Halal Economy", the event, the second of its kind so far, brings together around 500 exhibitors and 15,000 visitors from 60 countries, including Việt Nam, reflecting growing global interest in the Halal market, which serves some 2.2 billion consumers.

The exhibition features products and services spanning food and beverages, cosmetics, fashion, health care, tourism, finance, banking, packaging and traceability, alongside seminars and business consultation sessions.

Beyond promoting Thailand's Halal industry, it serves as a platform for businesses, buyers, investors, distributors and experts to build partnerships and explore new market opportunities.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng said the participation of Vietnamese enterprises demonstrates their determination to implement the Government's strategy for developing the country’s Halal market.

He described the exhibition as an important opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to connect not only with Thailand's Halal industry but also with Halal food producers worldwide, while learning from experience of Thailand and international partners.

The diplomat showed the belief that with sustained efforts, strong determination, and support from the Government and Việt Nam's overseas representative agencies, Vietnamese businesses will succeed in gradually expanding their presence and development, and establishing a strong foothold in the global Halal market.

 

General Director of Danny Green JSC Bùi Thị Bích Ngân (centre) introduces the company's products at the event. VNA/VNS Photo

Among the exhibitors, Danny Green JSC is making its debut at a dedicated Halal exhibition. Its General Director Bùi Thị Bích Ngân said the company is showcasing Halal-certified beverages and canned food products at the event.

She noted that the firm's beverage ingredients are sourced from its own certified organic farms and processed on Halal-certified production lines. Through the exhibition, DannyGreen aims to establish partnerships with importers, distributors and strategic partners in Thailand, the Middle East and ASEAN.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Thailand Lê Hữu Phúc said Việt Nam's strengths in agriculture and food processing position its businesses well to contribute to and strengthen the Halal supply chain.

Through the event, Vietnamese businesses have an opportunity to access and better understand the Halal ecosystem, thereby helping improve both the policy framework and the development of Halal enterprises, he added. VNA/VNS

Vietnamese firms Halal foods Grand Halal Bangkok 2026

see also

More on this story

Economy

Ninh Bình targets 200 more OCOP products until 2030

Ninh Bình Province aims to develop about 200 products rated three stars or higher under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme during the 2026-2030 period. The target includes at least four products recognised as national five-star OCOP products. 
Economy

Gia Lai approves AI coffee research project

A key feature of the project is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to manage coffee-growing area data, forecast and monitor pests and diseases and develop a digital plantation management system to support coffee production.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom