Vietnamese firms seek global Halal opportunities at Bangkok exhibition

BANGKOK – As Việt Nam steps up efforts to develop its Halal industry, businesses are turning to Grand Halal Bangkok 2026 in Thailand to connect with global partners and explore opportunities in one of the world's fastest-growing consumer markets.

Co-hosted by the Central Islamic Council of Thailand from July 15 to 17 under the theme "Gateway to the Global Halal Economy", the event, the second of its kind so far, brings together around 500 exhibitors and 15,000 visitors from 60 countries, including Việt Nam, reflecting growing global interest in the Halal market, which serves some 2.2 billion consumers.

The exhibition features products and services spanning food and beverages, cosmetics, fashion, health care, tourism, finance, banking, packaging and traceability, alongside seminars and business consultation sessions.

Beyond promoting Thailand's Halal industry, it serves as a platform for businesses, buyers, investors, distributors and experts to build partnerships and explore new market opportunities.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng said the participation of Vietnamese enterprises demonstrates their determination to implement the Government's strategy for developing the country’s Halal market.

He described the exhibition as an important opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to connect not only with Thailand's Halal industry but also with Halal food producers worldwide, while learning from experience of Thailand and international partners.

The diplomat showed the belief that with sustained efforts, strong determination, and support from the Government and Việt Nam's overseas representative agencies, Vietnamese businesses will succeed in gradually expanding their presence and development, and establishing a strong foothold in the global Halal market.

Among the exhibitors, Danny Green JSC is making its debut at a dedicated Halal exhibition. Its General Director Bùi Thị Bích Ngân said the company is showcasing Halal-certified beverages and canned food products at the event.

She noted that the firm's beverage ingredients are sourced from its own certified organic farms and processed on Halal-certified production lines. Through the exhibition, DannyGreen aims to establish partnerships with importers, distributors and strategic partners in Thailand, the Middle East and ASEAN.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Thailand Lê Hữu Phúc said Việt Nam's strengths in agriculture and food processing position its businesses well to contribute to and strengthen the Halal supply chain.

Through the event, Vietnamese businesses have an opportunity to access and better understand the Halal ecosystem, thereby helping improve both the policy framework and the development of Halal enterprises, he added. VNA/VNS