Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

US highlights potential in Việt Nam’s fruit market

July 16, 2026 - 23:16
The US was Việt Nam's second-largest supplier of agricultural products, with export turnover reaching US$4.7 billion in 2025, a remarkable increase from less than $3.5 billion in 2024, Fruitnet said, citing a new report by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

 

Consumers buy fruit at a supermarket in Việt Nam. – VNA/VNS Photo

WASHINGTON – US agricultural exports to Việt Nam have increased significantly over the past two years, with improved market access creating new opportunities for fruit trade, according to Fruitnet.com website.

The US was Việt Nam's second-largest supplier of agricultural products, with export turnover reaching US$4.7 billion in 2025, a remarkable increase from less than $3.5 billion in 2024, Fruitnet said, citing a new report by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In the final quarter of 2025, the US ranked as Việt Nam's second-largest supplier of fresh fruit, accounting for an 8.3 per cent market share, behind only China.

The USDA said in its report that "Việt Nam holds potential for increased US exports of fresh fruits, especially given recent US-Vietnamese reciprocal trade negotiations and improved market access for US suppliers."

US fresh fruit exports to Việt Nam reached $91.1 million in 2025. The main products included apples worth $47.1 million, cherries at $19.6 million, grapes at $17.6 million, and other fresh fruits valued at $1.7 million.

Recent trade negotiations have opened additional opportunities for US exporters. On March 16, 2026, Việt Nam granted market access for US mandarins from California and Florida. Experts estimate the potential value of US mandarin exports to Việt Nam at $5 million.

Earlier, on June 6, 2025, the Plant Production and Protection Department (PPPD) of Việt Nam granted approval for the export of fresh peaches and nectarines from California.

The decision followed negotiations between the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and PPPD, which confirmed that the production practices adopted by US stone fruit producers are both safe and effective. Experts estimate the annual market value for California peaches and nectarines to be $2.5 million, according to the department.

The USDA said Việt Nam’s macroeconomic profile combines rapid GDP growth, increasing consumer demand for goods and services, and expanding industrial manufacturing. Expanding incomes and industrial processing growth support demand for certain imported products.

The report described agricultural exports as "a significant and growing segment of bilateral trade", supported by both market demand and recent trade agreements.

A growing middle class, with modern retail and food processing sectors, drives demand for US agricultural goods, it said, adding Vietnamese consumers increasingly value US products for their quality and safety. – VNA/VNS

US Việt Nam fruit market agricultural exports

see also

More on this story

Economy

Ninh Bình targets 200 more OCOP products until 2030

Ninh Bình Province aims to develop about 200 products rated three stars or higher under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme during the 2026-2030 period. The target includes at least four products recognised as national five-star OCOP products. 
Economy

Gia Lai approves AI coffee research project

A key feature of the project is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to manage coffee-growing area data, forecast and monitor pests and diseases and develop a digital plantation management system to support coffee production.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom