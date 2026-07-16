US highlights potential in Việt Nam’s fruit market

WASHINGTON – US agricultural exports to Việt Nam have increased significantly over the past two years, with improved market access creating new opportunities for fruit trade, according to Fruitnet.com website.

The US was Việt Nam's second-largest supplier of agricultural products, with export turnover reaching US$4.7 billion in 2025, a remarkable increase from less than $3.5 billion in 2024, Fruitnet said, citing a new report by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In the final quarter of 2025, the US ranked as Việt Nam's second-largest supplier of fresh fruit, accounting for an 8.3 per cent market share, behind only China.

The USDA said in its report that "Việt Nam holds potential for increased US exports of fresh fruits, especially given recent US-Vietnamese reciprocal trade negotiations and improved market access for US suppliers."

US fresh fruit exports to Việt Nam reached $91.1 million in 2025. The main products included apples worth $47.1 million, cherries at $19.6 million, grapes at $17.6 million, and other fresh fruits valued at $1.7 million.

Recent trade negotiations have opened additional opportunities for US exporters. On March 16, 2026, Việt Nam granted market access for US mandarins from California and Florida. Experts estimate the potential value of US mandarin exports to Việt Nam at $5 million.

Earlier, on June 6, 2025, the Plant Production and Protection Department (PPPD) of Việt Nam granted approval for the export of fresh peaches and nectarines from California.

The decision followed negotiations between the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and PPPD, which confirmed that the production practices adopted by US stone fruit producers are both safe and effective. Experts estimate the annual market value for California peaches and nectarines to be $2.5 million, according to the department.

The USDA said Việt Nam’s macroeconomic profile combines rapid GDP growth, increasing consumer demand for goods and services, and expanding industrial manufacturing. Expanding incomes and industrial processing growth support demand for certain imported products.

The report described agricultural exports as "a significant and growing segment of bilateral trade", supported by both market demand and recent trade agreements.

A growing middle class, with modern retail and food processing sectors, drives demand for US agricultural goods, it said, adding Vietnamese consumers increasingly value US products for their quality and safety. – VNA/VNS