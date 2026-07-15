VN-Index closes at the lowest level since April

HÀ NỘI — Benchmark indices faced a deep adjustment on Wednesday, with cautious sentiment building as investors reacted to internationally negative information.

Selling pressure intensified, driving the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE)'s benchmark index down by 24.51 points, breaking below the 1,800-point level and closing at the lowest level since April.

The session saw broad declines across the southern market, with 240 stocks falling, more than three times the number of advancing ones.

Liquidity on the HoSE also fell to nearly VNĐ15.5 trillion (US$589 million).

Within the large-cap basket, 25 stocks closed below the reference price, while only Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) and Vinamilk (VNM) were the two names managing to stay positive.

Vin-family stocks continued to affect the VN-Index negatively. Particularly, Vinhomes (VHM) led the downbeat trend, losing 3.4 per cent and erasing nearly 4.1 points from the benchmark index.

Vingroup (VIC) posted a decline of 0.91 per cent, costing the VN-Index nearly 3.3 points

Selling pressure also spread to the broader real estate complex, with many large developers, including DIC Corp (DIG), Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Investment JSC (CII), Novaland (NVL) and Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation, reportedly declining sharply.

In the banking sector, declines also dominated, with key tickers such as Vietinbank (CTG), VPBank (VPB), BIDV (BID), Techcombank (TCB) and MBBank (MBB) each falling more than 1 per cent versus the reference.

A newly listed stock, Vietbank (VBB), was a rare positive performer, gaining nearly 5 per cent on the day.

Investors also reportedly withdrew from the securities group. VIX Securities (VIX) declined more than 5 per cent, while Vietcap (VCI), SSI Securities (SSI), VNDirect Securities (VND) and Viet Dragon Securities (VDS) were all adjusted down by more than 2 per cent.

After an unusually strong rally, Phu Nhuan Jewellery (PNJ) fell all the way back to its daily floor, dropping to VNĐ43,650 per share.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also dipped 6.3 points, or 2.1 per cent, to 291.07 points.

Foreign trading remained a negative factor. Foreign investors withdrew VNĐ969.12 billion from the HoSE and VNĐ3.66 billion from the HNX, concentrating most heavilyon selling in technology, securities, retail and banking stocks. — BIZHUB/VNS