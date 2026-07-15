Khánh Hòa calls for investment in ports, logistics

HÀ NỘI — Khánh Hòa Province is calling for investment to develop a network of seaports, inland container depots (ICDs) and logistics centres to strengthen its role as a maritime gateway for south-central and the Central Highlands regions.

At an investment promotion conference held on July 14, Trương Văn Tiến, director of the provincial Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre highlighted the strategic advantages of the Vân Phong deep-water port and Cà Ná port, saying the facilities would underpin the development of port services, logistics, shipbuilding, energy and other marine-based industries.

With nearly 500km coastline, a strategic location on the East Sea and expanding transport infrastructure, Khánh Hoà has significant potential to become a regional logistics and international transshipment hub, besides favourable conditions to promote the development of high-tech industries, smart cities and marine economy, Tiến said.

The province's revised 2021-30 master plan, with a vision to 2050, identifies seaports, inland ports and logistics centres as the backbone of its marine economy to support industrial production, energy projects, maritime services, trade and regional connectivity.

Khánh Hòa is prioritising investment from domestic and international port operators and shipping lines with strong financial capacity to develop and operate key port terminals, including the planned Bắc Vân Phong International Transshipment Port, container terminals in Nam Vân Phong, and berths in Cam Ranh and Cà Ná.

The province also encourages joint ventures between Vietnamese companies and foreign partners to facilitate the transfer of advanced port management technologies and expand international investment promotion.

Khánh Hòa plans to establish four logistics centres in Vân Phong Economic Zone, Nam Cam Ranh, Cà Ná and Ninh Chử, while also developing four inland container depots in Vân Phong, Cam Ranh, Lợi Hải and Cà Ná.

The province has planned 20 industrial parks covering more than 6,100 ha, with five already operational and another five under construction. It is also calling for investment in four additional industrial parks with a combined area of about 1,300 ha while several industrial park projects have already been proposed.

The expanding network of economic zones, industrial parks, energy projects and transport infrastructure would support Khánh Hòa's ambition to become a major logistics hub for south-central Việt Nam and the Central Highlands, Tiến said.

The province pledged streamlined administrative procedures and maximum investment incentives for investors. Local authorities also committed to speeding up land clearance and infrastructure development around satellite industrial parks to facilitate project implementation.

Nguyễn Thanh Hà, vice chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said that Khánh Hoà would prioritise public investment to complete transport and technical infrastructure serving the ports while speeding up planning approvals and land clearance at nearby industrial parks to ensure projects are ready for investors as quickly as possible.

Under Khánh Hoà’s seaport development plan for 2026-30 period, Bắc Vân Phong will be developed into an international transshipment port while Nam Vân Phong will serve as a general cargo and container port supporting Vân Phong Economic Zone.

Cam Ranh Port will strengthen regional connectivity with the Central Highlands and continue to integrate commercial operations with national defence requirements.

Cà Ná will be developed into a deep-water port complex serving heavy industry and LNG and petroleum imports, while Nha Trang Port will be converted into a tourism port focused on international cruise ships.

The province also plans to build green and smart ports using automated cargo handling systems, Internet of Things-based management and digital customs connectivity to improve logistics efficiency and enable seamless electronic customs clearance. — VNS