Hà Nội pilots construction permit exemption for individual houses

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is piloting a programme to exempt individual houses from construction permits in 126 communes and wards, aiming to gradually shift from a pre-construction permit mechanism to data-driven management and enhanced post-inspection.

This is one of the administrative procedure reform solutions being implemented under the city's 100-day intensive digital transformation campaign, running from July through October 2026.

The campaign is under Plan No. 277/KH-UBND signed by Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Trương Việt Dũng on Tuesday, aiming to accelerate digital transformation, build a shared database system, standardise and integrate key data, improve the quality of online public services.

Under the plan, Hà Nội will review and redesign procedures with high frequency of occurrence, directly related to citizens and businesses, aiming to simplify documentation, reduce digital operations, and eliminate the need to resubmit data already available in State agency databases.

The city aims for 100 per cent of applications for five procedures related to the registration of secured transactions involving land use rights and assets attached to land to be processed entirely online.

For procedures requiring inter-agency consultation, the city requires the application of the ‘silence is consent’ principle if the consulted agencies do not provide feedback before deadline.

In the land sector, Hà Nội is implementing a 45-day intensive campaign to complete the national land database across the city.

The city has approximately 4.2 million land parcels, of which about 3.2 million parcels already have data and will be completed before July 30 this year, while approximately 950,000 parcels currently being surveyed will be completed before August 30 this year. — BIZHUB/VNS