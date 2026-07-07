Gia Lai attracts nearly $6.3 billion in investment, close to meeting annual target

HÀ NỘI — Central Highlands province Gia Lai attracted 168 new investment projects with total registered capital of nearly VNĐ165 trillion (US$6.3 billion) in the first half of 2026, putting it within reach of its annual investment target.

According to the provincial Department of Finance, as of the end of June, the province had licensed 168 new projects with total registered capital of VNĐ164.9 trillion, achieving 98.8 per cent of the provincial People's Committee's target of 170 projects for the year.

Compared with the same period in 2025, the number of newly registered projects rose by 147.1 per cent, while total registered investment capital surged by 221.5 per cent.

Domestic investors accounted for 166 projects worth more than VNĐ164.6 trillion, while two foreign direct investment (FDI) projects were approved with combined registered capital of nearly VNĐ316 billion, equivalent to around $12.1 million.

In June alone, Gia Lai approved 25 new projects with total registered capital exceeding VNĐ16.4 trillion. The province also revised the investment policies of six existing projects, adding VNĐ6.2 trillion in registered capital.

Several large-scale renewable energy projects received investment approval during the period, including the Kanak floating solar power plant, the Plei Thơ Ga 2 floating solar project integrated with battery energy storage, and the Hà Tây hydropower floating solar project. A number of wind power, hydropower and processing industry projects were also approved, helping expand the province's investment portfolio and capitalise on its renewable energy potential.

Industry remained the leading destination for investment, attracting 84 projects with total registered capital of nearly VNĐ139.8 trillion, accounting for about 85 per cent of the province's total registered investment.

The remaining projects included 15 infrastructure and construction developments worth nearly VNĐ8.9 trillion, 48 agriculture, forestry and fisheries projects valued at more than VNĐ6.7 trillion, four real estate and urban development projects, and 15 projects in trade, services, tourism, information technology, port services and logistics.

Most investment continued to flow outside economic zones and industrial parks, with 155 projects worth more than VNĐ157.4 trillion.

Based on the provincial target of attracting 170 investment projects in 2026, 50 communes and wards have already exceeded their assigned targets, while 53 have met them. Another 32 localities have yet to reach their goals.

Business formation also remained strong. Between the start of the year and July 1, Gia Lai recorded more than 2,077 newly established enterprises with combined registered capital of VNĐ29.5 trillion, up about 38 per cent in number and 153 per cent in registered capital compared with the same period last year.

The province said the first-half results provide a solid foundation for achieving its investment targets for the year while supporting economic growth and strengthening its competitive advantages in renewable energy, processing industries and infrastructure development. — VNS