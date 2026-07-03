VAA to host automation conference focused on AI, robotics

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Automation Association (VAA) will hold the eighth Vietnam International Conference and Exhibition on Control and Automation from July 16 to 18 in Gia Lai Province, as the country seeks to promote automation technologies and digital transformation.

The event, themed 'Intelligent Automation – A Strategic Technology of the Digital Age', will bring together researchers, policymakers and businesses for a scientific conference, a business forum, an automation technology exhibition (AT Expo) and a regional One Commune One Product (OCOP) fair.

Organisers said the scientific conference would provide a platform for Vietnamese and international researchers to present findings and discuss developments in control engineering and automation.

Associate Professor Thái Quang Vinh, head of the conference's scientific programme committee, said research presentations would focus on industrial robotics, mobile robots, autonomous vehicles, biomedical electronics, healthcare automation and agricultural automation.

The business forum is expected to include about 25 to 30 presentations by domestic and international experts covering smart technologies, innovation, robotics and drones, renewable energy, workforce development, green transition and scientific cooperation to support regional economic development.

Sessions will also examine digital transformation, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, big data, the circular economy and opportunities for Vietnamese companies to participate in global supply chains, organisers said.

The accompanying AT Expo is expected to feature between 50 and 70 exhibitors showcasing automation technologies, equipment and industrial solutions from companies, research institutes and universities.

Organisers said they expect the event to facilitate investment partnerships and the signing of memorandums of understanding covering research and development, manufacturing, technology training and trade.

Meanwhile, the OCOP regional product fair will run alongside the exhibition to broaden participation and promote local products.

Dr Dương Nguyên Bình, permanent vice president of the VAA and head of the organising committee, said the association planned to continue working with businesses, industry organisations and academic institutions after the conference to help convert discussions into investment and technology cooperation projects supporting socio-economic development in Gia Lai Province. — VNS