Đà Nẵng plans global fintech rendezvous

ĐÀ NẴNG — About 60 key speakers, including those from investment capital, financial institutions and CEOs of Vietnamese and international banks have registered to participate in the Việt Nam Financial Forum 2026 (VFF 2026), an event shaping Việt Nam’s future linkages with global finance partnerships.

Andre Gentzsch, vice chairman of HORECFEX, a co-organiser of the event, spoke at a press conference on the first VFF at Ariyana Convention Centre Đà Nẵng on July 9-10, stating that the forum will discuss building the future of international financial centres in Đà Nẵng and HCM City.

Andre said the forum, which will be hosted for the first time in Đà Nẵng, would be annually organised by Đà Nẵng and HCM City – the first two finance centres in Việt Nam – setting up a rendezvous for experts, leaders, policymakers, financial institutions, investors, entrepreneurs, and representatives from the Fintech, banking, capital market, and financial infrastructure sectors from Việt Nam and around the world, exchanging experience and knowledge of the finance sector.

“VFF 2026 represents an important milestone for Đà Nẵng and for Việt Nam’s financial ecosystem. It also creates high-level business platforms where policymakers, financial institutions, investors, market leaders, and entrepreneurs can come together for practical and forward-looking discussions,” Gentzsch said.

“It will help connect local potential with global perspectives, while supporting Đà Nẵng on its journey to becoming a credible platform for international finance, capital innovation, and public-private collaboration.”

Kevin Iwanaga, who has recently been appointed as Director of Strategy and Engagement for Việt Nam International Financial Center in Đà Nẵng City, said Đà Nẵng is aiming to support organisations from around the world with any legal or other issues.

“The financial markets as well as the technology markets are moving very fast from a global perspective so Đà Nẵng has an opportunity to become involved with this global trend has huge potential to become a fintech leader,” Kevin shared at the press conference.

“Đà Nẵng has a lot of potential to become a leading city in the near future. I think the culture of the city is very compatible with fintech communities,” he said.

“New York City has Wall Street while Silicon Valley, in the US, is a fintech innovation hub very similar to what we have in China. So, Đà Nẵng can soon become the second Silicon Valley, a fintech hub of Việt Nam,” he speculated.

It’s expected that the finance forum will welcome former US ambassador Marc Knapper, who is founder and CEO of Knapper Global Advisors; Jeff Singer, Việt Nam IFC Advisory Board Member of Singer Global Management Group; Jens Lottner CEO Techcombank (TCB); Surajit Rakshit, Country Head of Global Trade Solutions at HSBC Việt Nam; Rich McClellan, CEO Việt Nam International Financial Centre HCM City; Chris Vanloon, Chairman of the Central Việt Nam Business Alliance and other experts from international finance institutions in Việt Nam and the world.

Participants will be joining dialogues and discussions about mobilising capital and building core financial capabilities impactful international finance centres, digital finance, financial infrastructure, sustainable investment, venture capital, and the technologies reshaping the future of global finance at the two-day event.

VFF 2026, which is a strategic partnership of prominent co-organisers Techcombank and HORECFEX, will seeks to be a foundation for a series of plans and preparations in human resources, infrastructure, mechanism, and legal procedures that serve as a powerful driving force behind the success of the forum.

Đà Nẵng City alone has received more than 80 letters of interest to register as Members of the VNIFC-ĐN, signed over 20 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), granted official membership registration certificates to 12 organisations and financial institutions, and issued letters of acceptance/interest to 11 organisations and financial institutions, including several leading global institutions. — VNS