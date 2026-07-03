High-tech FDI wave creates new growth cycle for industrial park stocks

HÀ NỘI — Rising foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly in high-tech industries, semiconductors, electronics and manufacturing, is expected to provide fresh momentum for Việt Nam's industrial park stocks while creating spillover opportunities for logistics, seaports and infrastructure-related businesses.

According to data from the Ministry of Finance, total registered FDI in Việt Nam reached US$24.81 billion in the first five months of this year, up 34.9 per cent year-on-year, while disbursed capital remained at its highest level in the past five years.

Most newly registered capital flowed into processing and manufacturing, electronics, high technology and other value-added production sectors.

Huỳnh Anh Huy, director of Industry Analysis at Kafi Securities, said nearly 90 per cent of newly registered FDI continues to be directed toward processing and manufacturing activities.

He noted that the trend is supported by competitive production costs, a favourable geographical location, political stability and an expanding network of free trade agreements.

Supply chain diversification by multinational corporations following geopolitical disruptions has also continued to encourage large-scale investment projects in Việt Nam.

The influx of high-tech FDI is expected to create significant opportunities for industrial real estate developers, especially companies with ready-to-lease land banks, strategic locations and completed infrastructure in provinces attracting strong foreign investment.

Localities including Bắc Ninh, Hải Phòng, Quảng Ninh, Hưng Yên, Đồng Nai, Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu have increasingly become destinations for electronics, semiconductor, data centre and high-tech projects, supporting demand for industrial land, ready-built factories, warehouses and logistics services.

Securities firm Agriseco said listed industrial park developers with large land reserves in areas profiting from the high-tech investment wave are likely to be among the biggest beneficiaries.

Of these, Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC) owns key industrial parks in Bắc Ninh, Hải Phòng, Hưng Yên and Long An, provinces considered attractive destinations for electronics and high-tech manufacturing projects.

At the same time, industrial land rental prices in southern Việt Nam have maintained an upward trend in recent years, a factor that could support revenue growth and improve profit margins.

Becamex IDC (BCM), one of the country's largest industrial land owners, is also expected to benefit, as Bình Dương remains among Việt Nam's leading FDI destinations thanks to its developed industrial ecosystem and synchronised infrastructure.

Sonadezi Châu Đức (SZC) has emerged as another notable player due to its location in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, where businesses can take advantage of the Cái Mép-Thị Vải deep-water port system and expanding transport infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Viglacera Corporation (VGC) owns industrial parks across several northern provinces, which are increasingly attracting electronics, semiconductor and high-tech projects.

Lê Đức Khánh, head of analysis at VPS Securities, said industrial land rental prices in major regions could continue to rise in the medium term, as new supply remains limited while leasing demand continues to increase.

While industrial park operators are viewed as direct beneficiaries of the FDI wave, experts said logistics, seaport and transportation companies could enjoy more sustainable long-term gains as well.

Gemadept Corporation (GMD) has been highly rated by several research institutions thanks to its nationwide port and logistics network. Increasing import-export volumes are expected to support cargo throughput and related logistics revenue.

Hai An Transport and Stevedoring JSC (HAH), which has established a strong position in domestic and international container transportation, could also benefit from rising cargo demand generated by FDI manufacturers.

Hai Phong Port JSC (PHP) and other port operators are expected to profit from expanding trade activities and cargo flows. Hải Phòng, in particular, has emerged as a new industrial hub in northern Việt Nam, after attracting a series of large-scale high-tech projects.

Despite the positive long-term outlook, experts cautioned that not all industrial park companies would benefit equally.

Agriseco Director of Analysis Nguyễn Anh Khoa said opportunities would be highly differentiated, with investors advised to prioritise companies with clean land banks, favourable locations, clear legal status and the ability to quickly implement projects.

The ability to convert FDI inflows into actual revenue and profit is a key factor, Khoa said, adding that some companies with large land reserves could miss opportunities if they face delays in site clearance or legal procedures. — BIZHUB/VNS