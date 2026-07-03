Rubber traceability accelerated as EU deforestation regulation deadline nears

HÀ NỘI — The rubber industry is racing to finalise compliance guidelines, plantation databases and traceability systems before the European Union's anti-deforestation regulation (EUDR) takes effect on January 1, 2027, while enhancing competitiveness towards transparency and sustainable development.

Speaking at a conference held in HCM City on June 29 to gather feedback on draft EUDR compliance guidelines for the rubber sector, Nguyễn Quốc Mạnh, deputy director of the Plant Production and Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said that Việt Nam had spent the past three years preparing for the regulation through awareness campaigns, training programmes and coordination with ministries, local authorities and businesses.

“Preparation time is limited, so finalising the guidance document is critical to ensure consistent implementation," Mạnh said.

The ministry will continue working with international organisations including GIZ, IDH, FAO and Forest Trends to complete a national action plan on EUDR compliance, expand plantation databases, improve traceability systems and provide training for farmers and exporters during the second half of 2026, he said.

The EUDR requires exports of products, including rubber, coffee, timber, cocoa, palm oil and cattle products, to prove they are not linked to deforestation after December 31, 2020, comply with national laws and include a due diligence statement (DDS) with traceability to production areas.

To meet those requirements, the ministry is building an EUDR compliance framework for the rubber, coffee and timber industries, alongside a national traceability platform and databases covering forest boundaries and plantation areas.

The department said that each plantation will receive a traceability code linked to information including land ownership, geographic coordinates, production records, purchasing companies, processors and exporters.

However, implementation remains challenging because Việt Nam has more than 900,000 ha of rubber plantations, with over 60 per cent operated by smallholders, making data collection and traceability more difficult. Incomplete land-use documentation and limited awareness of the new rules among farmers are also among the challenges.

The department said it is pressing for Việt Nam to complete its plantation database, issue official compliance guidance and step up private-sector participation in mapping plantation coordinates, verifying land ownership and helping farmers complete the required documentation to meet the implementation timeline.

Diệp Xuân Trường, deputy head of VRG's Industry Department, said EUDR compliance could increase rubber selling prices by US$150-$250 per tonne, meaning additional revenue of VNĐ80 billion ($3.1 million).

However, extending compliance to smallholder farmers remains difficult because of incomplete legal documents, missing geolocation data and limited awareness of the regulation, he said.

General Secretary of the Việt Nam Rubber Association Võ Hoàng An said that although the EU is not the largest market for natural rubber, it is an important destination for higher-value processed products such as tyres, gloves and industrial rubber goods, making EUDR compliance strategically important for maintaining market access and improving competitiveness.

The association urged the development of a shared national traceability system together with support for land certification and geolocation for smallholders, as well as financial and technical assistance during implementation.

The association also proposed a two-to-three-year transition period for smallholder producers.

The industry's exports reached about $11.5 billion in 2025, including around $772 million shipped to the EU. — VNS