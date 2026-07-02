Vietjet to resume five Đà Lạt routes from August after airport reopening

HCM CITY — Vietjet will resume five domestic routes to Đà Lạt from August following the expected reopening of Liên Khương Airport on August 19 after renovation works, the airline said on Wednesday.

The carrier will restore services linking Đà Lạt with Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Vinh and Đà Nẵng.

Under the schedule, Vietjet will operate 28 return flights a week on the Hà Nội-Đà Lạt route, seven return flights weekly each on the HCM City-Đà Lạt and Vinh-Đà Lạt routes, four return flights a week between Hải Phòng and Đà Lạt, and three return flights weekly on the Đà Nẵng-Đà Lạt route.

The resumption of services is expected to improve air connectivity to Đà Lạt, a popular tourism destination in the Central Highlands known for its cool climate and natural scenery.

Tickets for the resumed routes are available through Vietjet's website and mobile application, the airline said.

Two ESG awards

Meanwhile, Vietjet said it has received two sustainability awards, including recognition among the Top 100 ESG Vietnam Green Enterprises (ESG100) and the Top 10 ESG Vietnam Green Enterprises 2026 in the logistics and passenger transportation sector.

The awards have been presented by Vietnam Investment Review and Viet Research.

Vietjet said this was the second consecutive year it has been recognised for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

The airline said it had continued investing in technology, improving operational efficiency and implementing initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and optimising resource use, while also expanding its international flight network.

Vietjet added that it was accelerating digital transformation and integrating artificial intelligence across operations and management processes to improve efficiency and competitiveness. — VNS