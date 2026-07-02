Techcombank injects $91.3 million into Techcom Life to fuel growth

HÀ NỘI — Techcombank has approved an additional capital injection of up to VNĐ2.4 trillion (US$91.3 million) into Techcom Life, raising the insurer's charter capital to VNĐ4.3 trillion and placing it among Việt Nam's largest life insurance companies by capital.

The resolution forms part of Techcombank's strategy to build a comprehensive financial ecosystem, with Techcom Life serving as a key pillar in providing integrated health, protection and financial planning solutions for customers and their families.

The additional capital will be used to accelerate Techcom Life's long-term strategy of transforming the life insurance sector through greater investment in digital technology, artificial intelligence, innovative insurance products and modern distribution channels.

Despite being established less than a year ago, Techcom Life has rapidly expanded its presence in the market. According to data from the Insurance Association of Vietnam, the company ranked among the country's top five life insurers by new business premiums during the first five months of 2026.

The insurer has also recorded a customer satisfaction score of 4.9 out of five and a Net Promoter Score of 89, reflecting strong customer engagement driven by a seamless digital experience, high-quality advisory services and integration with Techcombank's financial ecosystem.

Techcom Life recently became the first life insurer in Việt Nam to receive two awards from The Asian Banker.

Its flagship universal life product, Techcom Life Max Vững Vàng, was named Best Life Insurance Product in Việt Nam in recognition of its innovative design, transparency and customer-centric features. The product combines life protection, wealth accumulation and asset preservation in a flexible solution designed for affluent and upper middle-income customers.

The company also received the Best Life Insurance Technology in Việt Nam award for iProtek, its AI-powered sales platform. The platform uses artificial intelligence and data analytics to help advisers assess customers' financial needs, recommend suitable solutions, manage policies, automate underwriting and speed up claims processing, improving both operational efficiency and customer experience.

Techcombank said the increased investment would strengthen Techcom Life's financial position and support its ambition to drive innovation in Việt Nam's life insurance market while expanding access to modern protection solutions for Vietnamese customers.

Techcombank is one of Việt Nam's largest banks, serving around 18 million retail and corporate customers through its digital banking platform and integrated financial ecosystem. The bank is rated AA- by FiinRatings, Ba3 by Moody's, BB by S&P Global Ratings and BB- by Fitch Ratings. — VNS