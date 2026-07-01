Cà Mau seeks stronger cooperation with Dutch partners in green development, marine economy

CÀ MAU — Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Cà Mau Province Lê Văn Sử held a working session with Raïssa Marteaux, Dutch Consul General in HCM City, to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation in green development, sustainable aquaculture, renewable energy and the marine economy.

Sử told the guest that the province is among the localities most vulnerable to climate change but is also home to Việt Nam's largest shrimp-farming area, covering approximately 418,000 hectares.

Therefore, it has consistently identified the development of a green, circular and low-emission shrimp industry as a long-term objective. With support from the Dutch Government and partners, a number of cooperation initiatives have been implemented effectively in recent years.

He noted that Cà Mau is currently prioritising several major infrastructure projects, including the Hòn Khoai dual-use general port, the Năm Căn Economic Zone, liquefied natural gas (LNG) power projects, offshore wind power developments and the upgrade of Cà Mau Airport.

These are areas in which the Netherlands possesses considerable expertise and strengths, offering significant opportunities for both sides to expand cooperation in marine economic development, logistics and renewable energy, he said.

The Vice Chairman affirmed that Cà Mau remains committed to creating favourable conditions for Dutch organisations and enterprises to invest in and implement projects in the province, contributing to deeper, more practical and sustainable bilateral cooperation.

For her part, Marteaux highly valued the outcomes of cooperation between the Netherlands and Cà Mau, particularly programmes supporting the development of a greener shrimp industry with lower emissions and greater resilience to climate change.

She described Việt Nam and the Netherlands as important partners sharing common goals in sustainable agricultural development and expressed her hope for broader cooperation with Cà Mau in the coming years.

On the occasion, the Consul General invited Cà Mau leaders and enterprises to participate in a trade mission and the Global Shrimp Forum in the Netherlands, scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 5.

In response, Sử extended an invitation to the Consulate General and Dutch businesses to attend the Cà Mau Shrimp Festival 2026, which will provide opportunities to gain first-hand insights into the province's shrimp industry and strengthen investment and trade links.

While in Cà Mau, the Dutch delegation will conduct field visits to Tân Phát Lợi Cooperative in Tân An Commune and the De Heus Group's RAS-IMTA circular shrimp farming model in Phú Tân Commune. — VNA/VNS