Hà Nội industrial expo drives high-tech manufacturing

HÀ NỘI — The industrial exhibition ecosystem comprising HanoiPlas 2026, HanoiPrintPack 2026 and the debut of Intelligent Asia Hanoi 2026 officially opened in Hà Nội on Wednesday, bringing together global manufacturers and technology providers as Việt Nam accelerates its transition toward high-tech, smart and sustainable manufacturing.

Held from July 1 to 4 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC), the co-located exhibitions cover more than 15,000 square metres and feature over 400 exhibitors from 11 countries and territories, including China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan (China) and Việt Nam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bùi Quang Hưng, deputy director general of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said Việt Nam is entering a new stage of industrial development driven by science, technology and innovation.

"Trade promotion not only contributes to connecting businesses and expanding markets, but also helps boost technology transfer, attract investment for industrial and trade development, expand international cooperation; and supports enterprises in accessing new development trends in global industry," Hưng said.

Among the three exhibitions, Intelligent Asia Hanoi makes its first appearance in Việt Nam after successful editions in Taipei and Bangkok.

The exhibition focuses on automation, electronics manufacturing and precision machining, bringing advanced industrial technologies closer to manufacturers in northern Việt Nam.

Overseas Director at Chan Chao International Co., Ltd., Akai Lin said northern Việt Nam has become a dynamic magnet for high-tech foreign investment.

"Our mission this year is to bridge traditional manufacturing with next-generation smart technology," Lin said.

"Intelligent Asia will serve as a critical tech hub for manufacturers to upgrade to smart factory standards while optimising both costs and resources."

Meanwhile, HanoiPlas 2026 showcases advanced recycling technologies, injection moulding systems, extrusion equipment and sustainable manufacturing solutions for the plastics and rubber industry. HanoiPrintPack introduces next-generation printing presses, automated packaging machinery and smart materials designed to help manufacturers meet increasingly stringent global standards.

According to Đinh Đức Thắng, chairman of the Vietnam Plastics Association, Việt Nam's plastics industry now comprises more than 6,000 enterprises employing over 300,000 workers. Industry revenue is estimated at US$34.3 billion in 2025, while exports reached nearly $10 billion, with Vietnamese plastic products shipped to more than 190 countries and territories.

"In response to the trends of green transformation and sustainable development, enterprises in the plastics industry are actively investing in modern technologies, improving production efficiency, promoting the circular economy, and strengthening their competitiveness," Thắng said.

The four-day event also features seminars organised by leading industry associations on automation, quality standards, digital supply chains and smart manufacturing, providing opportunities for enterprises and investors to exchange knowledge and explore new cooperation potentials. — BIZHUB/VNS