VPBank and 15 international financial institutions sign maiden US$1.44 billion sustainability-linked syndicated loan facility

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Prosperity Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank; HoSE: VPB), together with 15 international financial institutions acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers, Underwriters and Bookrunners (MLAUBs), has officially signed its first sustainability-linked loan (SLL), totaling US$1.44 billion after attracting a strong response from general syndication.

The signing ceremony was held at VPBank’s headquarters in Hà Nội, with representatives from 15 leading and reputable international financial institutions. Representing VPBank were the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and other senior executives of the bank.

The facility increased to a total value of $1.44 billion (equivalent to approximately VNĐ37.9 trillion) from $1.2 billion, with a tenor of three years and is structured as an SLL.

The facility is intended to provide additional funding for the bank’s business activities, with the financial terms directly linked to the Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) committed by VPBank throughout the tenor, which are defined at the portfolio level and include annual targets related to expanding lending to green and social sectors.

The assessment of VPBank’s performance against these SPTs will serve as the basis for making any adjustments to the financial terms, in accordance with the agreements with the lenders.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) played a central role in the transaction as Coordinator, Mandated Lead Arranger, Underwriter and Bookrunner, Facility Agent and Sustainability Coordinator.

This collaboration further reinforces the long-standing strategic partnership between VPBank and SMBC, while enhancing VPBank’s standing in regional and international financial markets.

The transaction attracted several financial institutions taking on lead roles for the first time or expanding their existing participation, with these banks accounting for nearly half of all participating institutions.

They included First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW), National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC), Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) and The Bank of East Asia (BEA). Existing MLAUB partners also participated, including Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), Cathay United Bank (CUB), Commerzbank, CTBC Bank (CTBC), Mashreq Bank, Maybank Securities and Standard Chartered Bank (SCB).

With the partnership of 15 international financial institutions, this facility represents VPBank’s largest-ever transaction in terms of the number of MLAUBs involved. The scale of the transaction and the breadth of participation underscore the strong confidence of the international financial community in VPBank’s financial strength, growth prospects and sustainable development orientation.

In addition to the MLAUBs, the transaction also received strong market support, with participation from 19 international financial institutions following a series of investor roadshows in two major regional financial markets, Singapore and Taiwan (China).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyễn Đức Vinh, CEO of VPBank, said: “The $1.44 billion syndicated loan, supported by 15 leading global financial institutions, is a clear testament to the strong confidence that the international financial community places in VPBank.

"It also marks an important step forward in the bank’s implementation of sustainability-linked financing instruments, serving both as an affirmation of our commitment and as a catalyst for VPBank to further contribute to sustainable growth objectives, institutionalise Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, create long-term value for shareholders and customers and make positive contributions to society.”

Notably, despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, escalating tensions in the Middle East and tighter liquidity conditions in global financial markets, the transaction secured commitments from several leading financial institutions in the Middle East, including FAB, Mashreq, NBK, Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade and Doha Bank. Their participation is a strong testament to VPBank’s growing reputation and standing in international capital markets.

The successful completion of the transaction marks an important milestone in VPBank’s strategy to diversify its medium- and long-term funding sources, providing momentum for the bank to pursue its ambitious growth objectives in 2026.

It also significantly expands VPBank’s network of financial partners, laying a strong foundation for the bank to access large-scale offshore funding in the future, support sustainable growth, and deliver on the sustainability commitments embedded in the SLL framework.

The facility also marks a new milestone in VPBank’s long-term journey, further reinforcing the integration of sustainability into its financial strategy, in line with Việt Nam’s transition toward a low-carbon and inclusive economy.

In recent years, VPBank has continuously advanced its sustainable development strategy by integrating ESG standards into its business operations, expanding green finance and enhancing access to high-quality international funding sources.

In 2025, the bank successfully secured its largest ever international syndicated loan of $1.56 billion, and issued $300 million in international sustainable bonds, bringing its total international fundraising volume to $2.36 billion. — VNS