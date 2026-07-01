Lào Cai border trade surges, durian exports hit record high

LÀO CAI — Import-export turnover through border gates in the northern province of Lào Cai rose by more than 60 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026, driven by a sharp increase in agricultural exports, particularly durian.

Export value reached US$636 million during the six-month period, up 62 per cent from a year earlier and accounting for more than half of the province's total border trade. Agricultural products remained the dominant export category, making up over 90 per cent of outbound shipments.

At Kim Thành II international border gate, more than 2,000 tonnes of durian are exported to China each day, the highest daily volume recorded in the past two years. More than 100,000 tonnes of the fruit were cleared through the border gate in the first half of the year, a 14-fold increase from the same period in 2025. Durian exports were valued at nearly $400 million, representing more than 30 per cent of Lào Cai's total export turnover.

Đoàn Đức Việt, a representative of Trung Đông Import-Export Company, said customs clearance has become significantly faster, enabling the company to export 400–600 tonnes of durian to China daily while reducing storage costs and minimising quality risks.

To ensure smooth exports, businesses have invested in certified growing areas and complied with China's requirements on planting area codes, packing facilities, traceability, plant quarantine and food safety, helping speed up customs clearance and reduce the risk of shipments being rejected.

Vương Trịnh Quốc, head of the Lào Cai Economic Zone Authority, said customs, border guard and plant quarantine forces have adopted flexible working arrangements and electronic customs procedures to meet rising demand. Close coordination with Chinese authorities has also helped resolve clearance bottlenecks, while streamlined inspection procedures have significantly shortened customs clearance times for fresh agricultural products.

According to Nguyễn Thị Thanh Bình, deputy head of the Lao Cai international border gate customs team, more than 90 per cent of export declarations are now processed through the "green lane", allowing businesses to complete customs procedures more quickly.

According to Quốc, agricultural exports are expected to maintain their positive momentum in the coming months as many fruit varieties enter their peak harvest season. At the same time, new export products, including fresh seafood, are increasingly using Kim Thành border gate as their main route to the Chinese market.

As China's economy continues to recover steadily, rising consumer demand is expected to drive stronger import demand, particularly in the final months of the year. This presents an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to expand their market share, increase export value, and enhance their production and business performance, he said. — VNA/VNS