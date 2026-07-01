HCM City hosts International Precision Engineering and Manufacturing Exhibition

HCM CITY — Innovative products and solutions are on display at the 22nd International Precision Engineering and Manufacturing Exhibition and Conference that opened in HCM City on July 1.

The 2026 MTA Việt Nam brings together more than 450 exhibitors from 18 countries and territories and has seven international pavilions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ben Wong, general manager of Informa Markets Việt Nam, the event organiser, said manufacturing continues to evolve through AI, smart technologies, green transition, and the need for more resilient supply chains even as geopolitical and trade shifts continue to reshape the global industrial landscape.

Against this backdrop, Việt Nam continues to emerge as one of Asia’s most dynamic manufacturing destinations, he said.

MTA Việt Nam plays a pioneering role in advancing the future of manufacturing by connecting industry, innovation, and strategic dialogue, unlocking opportunities, accelerating industrial advancement, and driving sustainable industrial growth, he said.

The expo presents specialised seminars in strategic partnership with the Việt Nam Robotics Association, the HCM City Association of Mechanical Engineering, the Việt Nam Federation of Mechanical Engineering Associations, and other international technological organisations.

One of the event’s highlights is the Supporting Industry Show organised by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in HCM City, the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre in HCM City, and the Centre for Industrial - Supporting Industries Development.

Mitsutoshi Okabe, chief representative of JETRO’s HCM City office, said more than 2,000 Japanese companies are operating in Việt Nam, backed by its expanding market and strong economic growth.

But one key challenge is the relatively low indigenous procurement rate compared to other countries, he said.

According to the Survey on Business Conditions of Japanese Companies Overseas released by JETRO in November 2025, Việt Nam’s local procurement rate was only 38.1 per cent.

This includes procurement from Japanese and other foreign firms in Việt Nam.

It declines to just 18.3 per cent when considering procurement from Vietnamese companies.

This is lower than Thailand’s 26.8 per cent and Indonesia’s 24.4 per cent.

To mitigate these challenges, JETRO has been organising the annual Supporting Industry Show, alternating between Hà Nội and HCM City, where Japanese companies participate as buyers and Vietnamese companies as suppliers, Okabe said.

This year’s exhibition features 22 Japanese companies participating as buyers and 22 Vietnamese companies as suppliers.

The expo features a Japan Pavilion with 26 SMEs with cutting-edge expertise in industrial machinery and measuring equipment that are seeking to enter the Vietnamese market.

Meanwhile, the Sourcing Fair for Supporting Industries hosted by the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade connects leading foreign manufacturers with Vietnamese suppliers to accelerate indigenisation and supply chain integration.

The expo at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Tân Mỹ Ward will run until July 4. —VNS