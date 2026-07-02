Bắc Ninh, Samsung renew partnership to strengthen local suppliers

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province has signed a new five-year cooperation agreement with Samsung Vietnam to continue supporting domestic manufacturers, with a focus on improving competitiveness, accelerating digital transformation and helping local firms integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the 2026–2030 period was signed on Wednesday at a conference reviewing the Vietnam Business Support Programme, a joint undertaking from the provincial People's Committee, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Samsung Vietnam between 2020 and 2025.

Over the past five years, the programme has provided consulting on production improvement, smart factory development and workforce training to support industry enterprises in Bắc Ninh Province.

Samsung's experts worked directly with businesses to improve production processes, raise productivity and product quality, reduce defect rates and optimise operations. Participating companies also adopted Internet of Things technologies to strengthen real-time monitoring, operational management and data-driven decision-making.

The programme has also helped shift enterprises from traditional production management to more modern, transparent and digital approaches, enhancing their ability to compete in global supply chains.

During the event, delegates visited Thang Long Packaging Production and Import-Export Joint Stock Company, one of the programme's participants, to observe the application of production improvement solutions and smart management practices.

Under the newly signed agreement, the partners will continue implementing programmes on enterprise improvement consulting, smart factory and smart mould development, as well as skilled workforce training.

At the event, Deputy President in charge of the Samsung Vietnam Procurement Centre Cha Ji Ho said Samsung would continue working with Bắc Ninh and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to strengthen local manufacturers through innovation, workforce development and supply chain integration.

"The development of local enterprises is an important foundation for building a stronger and more sustainable manufacturing ecosystem in Việt Nam," he said.

Phạm Văn Thịnh, Vice Chairman of the Bắc Ninh People's Committee, said the new cooperation programme would help increase localisation, strengthen Vietnamese enterprises and contribute to the province's socio-economic development.

Samsung has also expanded similar initiatives nationwide. To date, the company has provided consulting support to 379 Vietnamese enterprises, trained 406 local manufacturing experts and 209 mould engineering specialists, while supporting 82 enterprises under its Smart Factory Development Programme and training 201 smart factory experts.

The firm said it would continue working with central and local authorities to develop Việt Nam's supporting industries and manufacturing ecosystem while enhancing the competitiveness of domestic enterprises. — VNS